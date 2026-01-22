Arab League Warns Of Dangers Of Israel's Refusal To Withdraw From Syrian, Lebanese Territories

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League warned today that the Israeli occupation's attempts to impose a new reality in both Syria and Lebanon by refusing to withdraw from parts of the two countries' territories and continuing hostilities pose a serious threat to security in the entire region.

During his meeting with General Patrick Gouchet, head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed that ensuring security for all parties can only be achieved through a complete Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Arab territories. He emphasized the important role played by the United Nations and UNTSO in defusing tensions and maintaining the international position based on international law and respect for the territorial integrity of states.

For his part, the UN official reviewed the ongoing developments in the areas of operation of the UN mission, particularly on the borders between Syria and Lebanon on one side and the Israeli-occupied territories on the other, in addition to his assessment of the tense situation on these borders.