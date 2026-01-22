New World Sales Addresses Concerns Surrounding the High-Ticket Remote Sales Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inside the Industry Boom, the Misinformation, and the Companies Doing It Right

Audrey Amendolara, co-founder of New World Sales

Over the past few years, high-ticket remote closing has gone from a relatively unknown sales role to one of the most aggressively marketed career paths on the internet.

Scroll social media long enough and the promises start to blur together. Six-figure months. Total freedom. A laptop on the beach. No experience required.

As visibility around the career increased, so did skepticism. People started asking a fair question:

Is high-ticket remote closing a scam?

The answer is not a simple yes or no. It is more complicated than that.

Remote sales has created genuine career paths for people who would never have had access to high-income roles otherwise. It has been especially transformative for women leaving traditional jobs with capped salaries and zero flexibility.

The work is real. The income potential is real. The demand for skilled closers is real.

What is not always real is the way people are being sold entry into the industry.

That gap between what remote sales actually requires and how it has been marketed by training programs is what has damaged the reputation of an otherwise legitimate profession.

What High-Ticket Remote Closing Actually Is

At its core, this is commission-based sales conducted remotely.

Closers speak with qualified leads over scheduled phone or video calls. These are people who have already expressed interest in a product or service, typically priced at several thousand dollars or more. That is why commissions can be substantial.

There is no hourly wage. No guaranteed paycheck. No safety net. Income is tied directly to performance and to the health of the company you are selling for.

This model is not new. Commission-based sales has existed for decades. What changed is the medium. Conversations moved online, and suddenly anyone willing to learn had a way in.

When done right, high-ticket remote sales rewards communication skill, emotional intelligence, discipline, and the ability to guide decisions without manipulation.

When misrepresented by training programs, however, the role gets framed as passive, effortless, or guaranteed. None of which reflect the reality of commission-based work.

Why the Training Layer Matters More Than the Role Itself

Here is something most people do not talk about. A closer's success depends not only on their own skill, but on the legitimacy and stability of the company they sell for.

You can be talented and motivated. But if the offer lacks demand, the business lacks infrastructure, or the company is not built to last, your income becomes inconsistent or disappears entirely.

This is why sales training companies carry real responsibility.

For most people, training programs are the entry point into the industry. When those programs fail to prioritize legitimate placement, long-term company partnerships, and realistic expectations, they set people up to fail before they ever get on a call.

Remote sales is not the problem.

Poorly structured, overpromising training programs are.

How Sales Training Went Off the Rails

As demand for remote sales roles increased, a secondary industry expanded right alongside it: sales training and coaching.

Early programs were built to prepare people for the work. The focus was on fundamentals. Discovery, objection handling, emotional regulation, accountability. The product was the skill itself.

Over time, the incentives shifted.

Selling training turned out to be more scalable and more predictable than actually selling. Revenue could be generated through marketing alone, by selling access to the industry rather than performance within it.

Income claims became the primary marketing tool.

Instead of explaining what commission-based sales actually looks like, some programs led with earnings screenshots, luxury imagery, and promises of rapid financial freedom. No context around experience, effort, or timeline.

In many cases, income stopped being positioned as the result of performance. It became the implied result of enrollment.

That is where the line between education and misrepresentation started to blur.

When Training Became the Product and Sales Became the Pitch

Audrey Amendolara, co-founder of New World Sales, entered remote sales in 2020. This was before "high-ticket remote closing" was a marketing term and before training programs dominated the online coaching space.

At the time, there were few women in the space and even fewer public educators. No viral methods. No lifestyle branding. No promises of guaranteed outcomes.

What existed was skill-based survival. You learned, or you did not last.

"When I started, there were no trainings selling certainty," says Amendolara. "You figured it out through repetition and rejection. That was it."

As training became more profitable than execution, the messaging changed. Education gave way to aspiration. Process gave way to income claims. Disciplined work gave way to images of laptops on beaches claiming you can sell from anywhere.

Certainty was sold in an industry defined by variance. Risk, a core reality of commission-based sales, was edited out of the conversation entirely.

Selling certainty in sales training is not optimism. It is misrepresentation.

The Difference Between Ethical Training and Hype

Not every training company in this space operates the same way.

Some sell income projections. Others build real capability. Some promise outcomes. Others prepare people to earn them.

New World Sales was founded in direct response to this widening gap.

"We kept seeing motivated people enter the industry through programs that never actually prepared them," says Alexander Zebnitski, co-founder of New World Sales. "They were told what they could make but not what they would need to learn, and not who they would actually be working for."

Rather than positioning training as a shortcut to wealth, New World Sales was built more like a trade school. The focus is fundamentals, real-world practice, and long-term placement with legitimate companies.

Why Income Guarantees Are a Red Flag

One of the most damaging myths in this space is the idea that a training program can guarantee income.

It cannot.

Any company promising guaranteed earnings in a commission-based role should raise immediate concern.

"Sales does not reward entitlement. It rewards competence," says Amendolara. "Training should build capability, not sell certainty. Income follows performance and alignment, not enrollment."

Ethical programs are upfront about this. They do not sell guarantees. They sell preparation for real roles.

What to Look for in a Legitimate Sales Training

If you are evaluating a program, here is what actually matters.

Does the company emphasize skill development or lead with income claims? Are expectations around timelines and effort made clear from the start? Do they place students with real, vetted companies or make vague promises about "opportunities"? Is there ongoing mentorship and accountability after enrollment? Are they transparent about outcomes across the board, not just success stories?

Programs built on lifestyle content and exaggerated claims may attract attention. They rarely produce sales professionals who last.

Remote Sales Is Not Easy. That Is the Point.

Sales is one of the few careers where income reflects skill directly.

It is not passive. It is not effortless. It is not for everyone.

It requires emotional control, resilience, communication ability, and the willingness to take ownership when things do not go your way.

"If someone wants easy, this is not it," says Ella Wood, co-founder of New World Sales. "But if someone wants a skill that compounds for life, this is one of the strongest paths available."

So Is High-Ticket Remote Closing a Scam?

No.

But parts of how entry into the industry has been marketed are.

The online education and coaching space is now correcting. Consumers are asking harder questions. Refund requests and chargebacks are rising. Oversight is increasing. And companies built on claims rather than substance are being forced to adapt or shut down.

The ones that survive will be the ones willing to tell the truth.

