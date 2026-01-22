Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4Th Quarter 2025 Results
| Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|Dec 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Return on Equity
|12.64
|%
|14.73
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.04
|%
|Return on Assets
|1.28
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.02
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.04
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.44
|%
|Dec 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Non-Performing Assets Ratio
|0.17
|%
|0.28
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)
|10.88
|%
|10.32
|%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
|18.30
|%
|16.99
|%
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|14.30
|$
|12.74
|Market Value Per Share
|$
|13.65
|$
|9.85
|(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
| Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|Dec 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Interest Income
|$
|6,496,798
|$
|6,692,617
|$
|26,081,644
|$
|26,762,188
|Interest Expense
|1,248,928
|1,764,560
|5,879,214
|8,087,045
|Net Interest Income
|5,247,870
|4,928,057
|20,202,430
|18,675,143
|Provision for credit losses
|(19,303
|)
|(55,008
|)
|(75,757
|)
|(93,980
|)
|Non-interest income
|489,029
|706,790
|2,068,511
|2,407,386
|Operating Expenses
|3,583,029
|3,433,219
|14,292,180
|14,102,164
|Income before taxes
|2,173,173
|2,256,636
|8,054,518
|7,074,345
|Income tax expense
|389,294
|374,998
|1,443,269
|1,211,078
|Net Income
|$
|1,783,879
|$
|1,881,638
|$
|6,611,249
|$
|5,863,267
|Net Income per share - diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.48
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|Dec 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,373,635
|$
|55,588,156
|Time deposits with other banks
|-
|1,743,000
|Securities
|94,346,865
|82,075,403
|Loans
|371,327,999
|395,651,055
|Allowance for credit losses
|(3,385,810
|)
|(3,482,203
|)
|Loans, net
|367,942,189
|392,168,852
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,617,442
|10,037,771
|Other assets
|24,933,064
|25,029,745
|Total Assets
|$
|554,213,195
|$
|566,642,927
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|471,503,354
|$
|498,507,449
|FHLB borrowings
|16,000,000
|4,000,000
|Trust preferred
|7,310,000
|10,310,000
|Other liabilities
|3,115,523
|3,295,393
|Total Liabilities
|497,928,877
|516,112,842
|Equity
|Total Equity
|56,284,318
|50,530,085
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|554,213,195
|$
|566,642,927
Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562
