Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4Th Quarter 2025 Results

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $320,000 or 6.5% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $196,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $516,000, mainly due to a decrease in funding costs. Non-interest income decreased by $218,000, while operating expenses increased by $150,000, which was mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $554 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $567 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $27 million, which consisted of a decrease of $15 million in core deposits and $12 million in brokered deposits, which were replaced with borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 6.1% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.17%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

