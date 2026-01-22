Florida's Historic Coast Celebrates James Beard-Nominated Chef And Restaurateur Barry Honan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Augustine chef named a Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Awards®

St. Augustine, FL, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Barry Honan opened Lotus Noodle Bar in September 2023 with a clear goal – to elevate cuisine on Florida's Historic Coast. With a carefully curated seasonal menu, thoughtful presentation, and an unwavering commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients, Lotus and Honan have garnered numerous accolades. On January 21, 2026, Chef Barry Honan was honored as a semifinalist in the Southern Region for the 2026 James Beard Awards®.

According to the James Beard Foundation®, the Best Chefs category recognizes chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions. Candidates may come from any type of dining establishment, but they must have worked as a chef in the region for at least 3 years.

”This is so exciting, not just for me, but for my team and our community,” says Barry Honan, Chef and Co-Owner of Lotus Noodle Bar.“Being recognized among the best chefs in the country fills me with a sense of joy and appreciation. This has been a dream of mine for years, to put St. Augustine on the national culinary stage.”

Lotus Noodle Bar opened in September 2023 and quickly became known as one of the region's most exceptional dining experiences. Its success was no surprise to local foodies, as Chef Honan introduced an early version of Lotus through pop-up dinners beginning in May 2021. Lotus prides itself on upholding the Japanese tradition of hospitality, or omotenashi, to create a true dining experience. Chef Honan is fanatical about the guest experience, having been trained at the 3-star Michelin restaurant Le Bernardin under the world-renowned chef Eric Ripert. With Lotus, Chef Honan has earned a reputation as a culinary storyteller, transforming the freshest seasonal ingredients into thoughtfully crafted, delectable menus.

“We're thrilled to see Chef Honan's hard work and innovative approach to fine dining receive such prestigious recognition,” says Susan Phillips, President & CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau.“It really speaks to the high level of food and culture on Florida's Historic Coast.”

Learn more about fine dining, luxurious lodging, and an array of Must-Do Experiences on Florida's Historic Coast by visiting .

Click here to access accompanying images. Case sensetive access Code is credit Melissa Marcarell i

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at .

Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast.

Attachments



Chef Barry Honan Hokkaido Scallop Crudo

CONTACT: Barbara Golden St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau 904-669-8142...