WPL 2026: Devine's Unbeaten Fifty Takes Gujarat Giants To 153/8 Against UP Warriorz

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Jan 22 (IANS) Sophie Devine's unbeaten 42-ball half-century guided Gujarat Giants to 153/8 against UP Warriorz in Match 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Coming out to bat at number four, Devine hit two fours and three sixes to take Gujarat Giants past the 150-mark after a disciplined bowling performance from UP Warriorz had threatened to restrict the home side to a below-par total. For UPW, Sophie Ecclestone and Kranti Gaud picked two wickets each.

GG's innings began with Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, coming in for leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, hitting four boundaries between themselves before Kranti struck in her second over by castling the latter with a delivery that nipped away to hit the top of off-stump.

Anushka Sharma immediately found boundaries via a loft down the ground, a straight drive, and an edge past third man. However, Kranti removed Anushka by having her edge behind for 14. Ashleigh Gardner walked in but struggled against Kranti and Sophie.

Mooney, meanwhile, cut and lofted for boundaries to move towards her first fifty of the season. But Deepti Sharma struck when Ashleigh looked to pull, but missed the ball and was castled for just five. Sophie struck a key blow by removing Mooney for 38 by having her caught at mid‐off.

Bharti Fulmali's stay was short as confusion with Sophie led her to a run‐out, while Kanika Ahuja was caught at mid‐off off Chloe Tryon, and Kashvee Gautam was castled by Ecclestone. After Renuka Singh Thakur was run out attempting a second run, Sophie Devine struck consecutive sixes off Shikha Pandey to reach her fifty off 42 balls on the last ball and ensured Gujarat crossed the 150-mark, as 16 runs came off the final over.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 153/8 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 50 not out, Beth Mooney 38; Kranti Gaud 2-18, Sophie Ecclestone 2-22) against UP Warriorz