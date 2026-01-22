$27.75+ Military Vehicle Sustainment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vehicle Sustainment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market is projected to expand from USD 18.44 Billion in 2025 to USD 27.78 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.07%.

This market covers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, along with the logistics and technical support necessary to keep land-based defense platforms operationally ready. The primary factors driving this growth include the need to extend the service life of aging vehicle fleets to optimize defense spending and the increased operational tempo in conflict zones, which requires rapid asset refurbishment to ensure combat effectiveness.

However, the market faces a significant hurdle in managing supply chain risks and component obsolescence, issues that frequently delay the acquisition of spare parts for legacy systems and inflate lifecycle costs. According to the Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe, the services sector generated €89 billion in turnover in 2024, highlighting the substantial economic scale of sustainment activities within the defense industrial base. This data underscores the critical role of support services in maintaining systems throughout their operational lifecycle despite the logistical challenges involved.

Market Drivers:

Escalating geopolitical tensions and asymmetric security threats serve as the primary catalyst for the Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market, compelling nations to prioritize the immediate readiness of land-based assets. High operational tempos in regions such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East accelerate wear on armored fleets, necessitating frequent deep maintenance and logistics support. This demand correlates with surging defense budgets; for instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported in April 2025 that global military expenditure reached $2.71 trillion in 2024. Consequently, prime contractors are experiencing robust revenue growth, as evidenced by Rheinmetall AG's March 2025 report showing its Vehicle Systems division generated €3.79 billion in sales for fiscal year 2024, a 45 percent increase driven by tactical vehicle programs.

Market stability is further reinforced by the modernization and technological refreshment of legacy land platforms, as defense agencies prefer upgrading existing systems over developing new ones. This trend involves integrating advanced electronics, survivability packages, and power systems into existing chassis to manage obsolescence and bridge the gap to next-generation capabilities. These activities generate significant sustainment contracts, such as the $356.7 million award to BAE Systems reported by GovCon Wire in March 2025. This contract modification for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) highlights the focus on replacing legacy fleets like the M113 to modernize the armored brigade combat team's logistical backbone.

Market Challenges:

Supply chain risks and component obsolescence create a severe bottleneck for the Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market, directly hampering the ability to maintain aging fleets. As defense forces strive to extend the service life of legacy platforms, the scarcity of out-of-production parts results in extended maintenance turnaround times. When essential components are no longer manufactured, providers must resort to costly reverse engineering or low-volume fabrication, preventing the market from efficiently meeting the demands of heightened conflict tempos. This operational friction leads to stalled contracts and reduced throughput for maintenance service providers, thereby limiting the revenue potential of the broader market.

The fragility of these logistical networks is further exacerbated by a heavy reliance on foreign sources for raw materials, exposing the market to geopolitical volatility. According to the Aerospace Industries Association, in 2024, the defense sector faced a net import reliance of over 50 percent for 10 out of 12 critical minerals essential for manufacturing and sustaining defense systems. This dependency drives up material costs and introduces unpredictability into the acquisition process. Consequently, these compounding delays and financial burdens erode the purchasing power of defense budgets, restricting the overall growth potential of the sustainment market.

Market Trends:

The adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance models is fundamentally transforming sustainment strategies by shifting the focus from reactive repairs to proactive failure anticipation. Military organizations are embedding sensor-based algorithms into land platforms to analyze performance data in real-time, reducing unplanned downtime and optimizing spare parts supply chains.

This technological pivot allows commanders to maintain higher fleet availability rates without expanding logistical footprints, addressing the inefficiencies of schedule-based servicing. A tangible indicator of this shift is the investment in algorithmic solutions; according to a September 2024 press release by PredictiveIQ, the company received a U.S. Army contract to demonstrate Generalized Physics Informed AI algorithms designed to enable prognostics for combat vehicles.

Simultaneously, the increasing reliance on Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) partnerships is redefining how armed forces manage the lifecycle of complex ground platforms. As vehicles become more technically intricate, defense departments are increasingly outsourcing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) responsibilities to original equipment manufacturers to leverage their proprietary expertise and specialized supply networks. This strategy enhances fleet readiness by ensuring retrofits and repairs meet OEM-level precision, mitigating risks associated with internal technical gaps. Evidence of this trend includes General Dynamics Land Systems securing a $174.4 million contract in August 2024 for U.S. Army Stryker fleet retrofits, as reported by ExecutiveBiz, validating the growing dependency on private sector support.

Key Players Profiled in the Military Vehicle Sustainment Market:



Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systesms

Gneral Dynamics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Oshkosh Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

ManTech International Corporation Honeywell International Inc.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Military Vehicle Sustainment Market, by Vehicle Type:



Armored Vehicles Military Trucks

Military Vehicle Sustainment Market, by Service:



Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul (MRO)

Training and Support

Parts and Components Supply

Upgrades Modernization

Military Vehicle Sustainment Market, by End User:



Army

Navy Air Force

Military Vehicle Sustainment Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

