Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Tableware Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Glass Tableware Market is projected to rise from a valuation of USD 11.51 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.23 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.78%.

This market encompasses dining and serving items such as plates, bowls, tumblers, and stemware, predominantly manufactured from soda-lime, borosilicate, or crystal glass. The sector's expansion is largely fueled by the robust growth of the global hospitality and food service industries, which require a steady supply of durable and hygienic dining assets. Additionally, rising disposable incomes worldwide support increased spending on premium home dining solutions, while the inert and non-porous nature of glass makes it a favored option for health-conscious consumers compared to synthetic alternatives.

However, the market faces a significant obstacle in the form of volatile energy and raw material costs, which directly affect the profitability and output of energy-intensive glass manufacturing. Elevated production expenses frequently compel manufacturers to limit operations or raise prices, which can dampen consumer demand. This constraint is reflected in recent industrial performance data; according to Glass Alliance Europe, production volumes in the domestic glassware sector fell by 3.9 percent in 2024 due to these enduring economic pressures. This decline underscores the operational hurdles manufacturers encounter in sustaining growth amid fluctuating input costs.

Market Drivers

The expansion of the Global Hospitality and Food Service Sectors acts as the primary catalyst for market growth. As international tourism recovers and dining frequencies increase, commercial establishments must aggressively replenish dining assets to mitigate breakage rates and meet elevated service standards. This operational necessity creates sustained demand for durable tempered glass products, as hotels and restaurants invest in high-quality service capabilities. The scale of this opportunity is highlighted by financial benchmarks; according to the National Restaurant Association, February 2024, in the '2024 State of the Restaurant Industry Report', the food service industry was forecast to reach a record $1.1 trillion in sales, incentivizing heavy investment in front-of-house equipment.

Concurrently, the rising consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly tableware is fundamentally shifting product development strategies. Institutional buyers and households are increasingly substituting synthetic materials with glass due to its infinite recyclability and inert chemical profile, aligning with circular economy goals. This strategic pivot is evident in the performance of key market players; according to Fiskars Group, February 2024, in the 'Financial Statement Release 2023', the company reported that sales from circular products and services reached 14 percent of total revenue, nearly tripling from the previous year. To leverage these trends, major producers are optimizing global supply chains; according to Sisecam, in 2024, international operations generated 60 percent of consolidated sales, emphasizing the importance of global integration.

Market Challenges

The volatility of energy and raw material costs constitutes a substantial impediment to the growth of the Global Glass Tableware Market. Glass manufacturing is an energy-intensive process that requires continuous high-temperature furnace operations, making the sector exceptionally sensitive to fuel price fluctuations. When energy prices spike, manufacturers face a sharp increase in operational expenditures, which forces them to either absorb the losses or pass the financial burden to consumers through higher unit prices. This cost transfer renders glass tableware less competitive compared to lower-cost alternatives such as ceramics or melamine, thereby reducing consumer adoption and limiting market penetration in price-sensitive regions.

Moreover, persistent instability in input costs creates uncertainty that disrupts long-term production planning and discourages investment in capacity expansion. Manufacturers often respond to these financial pressures by scaling back output or delaying the launch of new product lines, which constrains overall market supply. This adverse economic environment is reflected in recent trade performance figures from major producing nations. According to the Bundesverband Glasindustrie e.V. (BV Glas), in 2024, the export value of glassware from Germany declined by 3.3 percent, illustrating how escalating production challenges are tangibly restricting international trade and market activity.

Market Trends

The increasing utilization of heat-resistant and double-walled borosilicate glass is reshaping the market as consumers prioritize durability and thermal versatility. Households are extensively adopting these materials for their ability to withstand extreme temperature changes, facilitating multifunctional oven-to-table applications. This preference for high-performance, long-lasting dining solutions drives sales beyond traditional aesthetic considerations, creating a distinct niche for technical glassware. The segment's robust trajectory is evident in recent industrial data; according to Borosil Limited, November 2025, in the 'Q2 FY2026 Earnings Results', the company's glassware segment recorded a revenue growth of 51.6 percent, highlighting the surging demand for heat-resistant products.

Simultaneously, the premiumization of home dining with handcrafted and artisanal collections is driving value as buyers increasingly treat tableware as essential decor. This trend favors luxury crystal and designer glass that offer unique aesthetic narratives and heritage craftsmanship, distinguishing them from mass-produced options. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this demand for elevated home entertaining through specialized, high-end portfolios that emphasize exclusivity and design excellence. This market resilience is quantifiable; according to Fiskars Group, October 2025, in the 'Interim Report for January-September 2025', comparable net sales for Business Area Vita, which houses premium brands like Waterford, increased by 8.2 percent in the third quarter, confirming the strong traction of luxury collections.

Key Players Profiled in the Glass Tableware Market:



Libbey, Inc.

Arc Group

The Boelter Companies

The Oneida

Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sisecam Glassware

Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.

Tiroler GlashUtte GmbH

Kavalierglass AS World Kitchen LLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Glass Tableware Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Glass Tableware Market, by Product:



Dinnerware

Drinkware Others

Glass Tableware Market, by Application:



Commercial Residential

Glass Tableware Market, by Sales Channel:



Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Others (Direct Sales, etc.)

Glass Tableware Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

