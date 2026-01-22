Forthright Properties Provides Apartment Rentals Across 23 Manitoba Locations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Forthright Properties, a professionally managed property company, provides apartment rentals across 23 locations throughout Manitoba, serving families and individuals in Winnipeg and within a 60-kilometre radius. The company manages over 1,500 rental apartments housing more than 4,000 residents.

Established in 2011, the Manitoba-owned company operates as a family business with a team that includes tenant relations managers, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, and customer support staff. The company's portfolio features modern suites designed with functional layouts and contemporary finishes.

Properties managed by Forthright Properties include several standard features across locations:

.In-suite laundry facilities in every apartment

.Modern, bright open-concept layouts

.Full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances

.Large kitchen islands with built-in dual sinks and dishwashers

.Spacious balconies or patios for outdoor space

.Air conditioning and individual ventilation systems with dehumidifiers

.Large closets, with select suites offering walk-in closets

.Above-ground and EV parking options at certain properties

Properties are situated near schools, shopping centres, restaurants, and green spaces throughout the service area.

The company provides 24-hour support for residents. From initial inquiry through move-in and ongoing residence, the support team addresses maintenance requests and resident needs.

"I have been a tenant with Forthright Properties about 3 years now. I continue to be impressed by their service. No place is without hiccups, but every time an issue has come up, I have been met with a prompt and professional response. Any frustrations are addressed in a timely manner. Very accommodating and friendly staff. Suites are well equipped and nice. I would recommend forthright to anyone who's looking for a home," stated Jeff T., a resident.

Paul L., another resident, shared his experience: "Their team has been very good to me and my wife when we were renting at West Acres Properties in West St Paul. Anything that we needed related to maintenance or complaints, they've assisted us right away."

Forthright Properties offers online tools that allow prospective residents to view real-time availability, compare properties, submit inquiries, and complete applications through the company's digital platform. The system streamlines the leasing process for families and individuals searching for housing in Manitoba.

"Moved into a unit about 14 months ago and have loved it ever since. Had some issues with the unit when we moved in, but the maintenance staff dealt with it within hours. The management team is excellent, very professional, and will reply promptly to emails or calls. They are also very understanding and accommodating to our needs. The unit itself feels very durable and built sturdy. Overall, very happy, 5-stars!" noted Steph C., a resident.

Mrs. Claudia Humaire, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties, explained the company's operational approach: "Our team shares one goal: to make your rental experience feel effortless. With a strong local presence and an expanding portfolio, Forthright Properties is here to grow alongside you."

The company's properties feature value-added housing options with bright, open layouts and sleek appliances. Each suite incorporates functional design elements intended for everyday comfort.

Forthright Properties maintains its headquarters in Navin, Manitoba, while serving the broader Winnipeg metropolitan area and surrounding communities. The company continues to expand its property portfolio across the province.

Families and individuals interested in viewing available apartments or learning more about properties across the 23 Manitoba locations can visit the company's website or contact the leasing team at +1(204) 222-8582. Additional information about properties, amenities, and the application process is available through the company's blog at blogs.

About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties, established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canda

Phone: 204-222-8582



