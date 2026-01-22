Fetch Me Later Hosts Holiday 'Presents For Pups' Toy Drive

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fetch Me Later, a leading professional luxury pet resort serving the McKinney area since 1998, is hosting a holiday toy drive to benefit dogs at the Collin County Animal Shelter. The "Presents for Pups " initiative collects new, unused dog toys to provide shelter animals with holiday comfort.

The toy drive addresses the ongoing need for enrichment items at the Collin County Animal Shelter, where dogs await adoption. Through community participation, the initiative aims to improve the quality of life for shelter animals during the holiday season.

Pet owners and community members can contribute to the drive through multiple methods:

.Drop off new, unused dog toys at the Fetch Me Later front desk

.Make monetary donations of $5, $10, or $20 in person or via Venmo @fetchmelater

.Contact the facility at 972-562-9910 for additional support options

"This drive represents an opportunity for dog lovers throughout the community to make a direct impact on the lives of shelter animals," said Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations at Fetch Me Later. "Each toy donated provides enrichment and comfort to dogs waiting for their forever homes."

The initiative reflects the facility's commitment to animal welfare beyond its daily operations. Fetch Me Later operates on 3 beautifully wooded acres with lush green fields in McKinney, providing luxury pet resort services that cater to each dog's unique personality and individual needs.

Customer Josh L. shared his experience with the facility: "We love Fetch Me Later! We are so grateful for their hearts. They love our girl like she is their own. Major props to the owner for taking us on a personal tour and being incredible towards us. The staff is also top notch. Thank you guys!"

The family-owned business, operated by Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler McGough, has served the McKinney community since opening in 1998. Denise McGough, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, maintains a regular on-site presence at the pet resort. The facility's location on Highway 380, between Coit Road and Custer Road, provides convenient access for pet owners throughout Collin County.

Christine C., another customer, noted: "Fetch Me Later takes such good care of our two dogs, one of which is still really young and is super rambunctious. They gave her special attention, and both got treats, walks, playtime and lots of love. I trust Fetch Me Later folks with our two precious fuzzballs, our pups are getting their own mini-vacation when they stay there!"

As a Bronze Member of the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) for 2025 and a member of the Dog Guru's since 2022, Fetch Me Later maintains professional standards in pet care services. These affiliations demonstrate the facility's commitment to industry best practices and ongoing professional development.

The peaceful, country-like setting tucked away in the woods distinguishes Fetch Me Later from urban pet care facilities. The property offers outdoor activities and varied accommodations designed to meet different canine temperaments and preferences. Staff members receive training to recognize and respond to individual pet needs, ensuring each guest receives appropriate care and attention.

Judy K. provided perspective on the facility's services: "The staff was very kind, helpful and took good care of my fur baby. There was no problem giving her prescribed meds. She was happy when I picked her up. Their accommodations are very nice with a variety of activities. It would be nice if they had an earlier drop off time. I would definitely recommend Fetch Me Later"

The Presents for Pups toy drive accepts contributions throughout the holiday season. All collected toys will be delivered to the Collin County Animal Shelter to benefit dogs in their care. The shelter relies on community support to provide enrichment items that help maintain the physical and mental wellbeing of animals awaiting adoption.

Fetch Me Later serves dog owners throughout McKinney, Prosper, Frisco, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, Melissa, and surrounding areas within Collin County. The facility operates within 10 miles of the 75071 zip code, providing accessible pet care services to the broader region.

For additional information about the Presents for Pups drive or Fetch Me Later services, contact +1 972-562-9910 or visit . Updates and articles are also available on the company blog at blog.

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071



Notes to Editors:

.Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

.The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

.High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

.Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

.The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

