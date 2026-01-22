Rajasthan Former Sarpanch Case: Verdict Delivered After 9 Years Lawrence Bishnoi Acquitted

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 22 (IANS) Nearly nine years after the murder of former Jurathada Sarpanch Sardar Rao, the SC-ST Court in Rajasthan's Sikar pronounced its verdict on Wednesday.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one more accused were acquitted, while three were sentenced to life imprisonment and six others to 10 years each. The court held the accused guilty on Tuesday (January 13).

Lawrence appeared via video conference, while the remaining accused were brought to court amid heavy security before the final judgment was announced.

Advocate Raghunath Ram Sula said Lawrence Bishnoi and Yatendra Pal were acquitted. Harendra, Arun, and Hardev Ram were sentenced to life imprisonment. Six others received 10-year sentences. No verdict was delivered against Subhash Baral, who remains a fugitive.

Police had arrested Hardeva Ram, who allegedly orchestrated the murder, along with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Subhash Mund alias Subhash Baral, Omprakash Mund, Suneet, Bhanu Pratap, Vijaypal Nagwa, shooter Ankit, Sampat Nehra, Ravindra Singh (who allegedly sent the shooters), Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep alias Bodu, Narendra Kumar, and Yatendra Pal.

One of the shooters, Ankit Bhadu, was killed earlier in an encounter in Mohali, Punjab. Investigation under Section 173(8) CrPC remains pending against five accused: Vijaypal Nagwa, Reddy, Ravindra, Sampat Nehra, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who allegedly arranged the vehicle and weapons for the killing.

Sardar Rao served as Sarpanch of Jurathada (covering Baral, Jurathada, and Dulhepura villages) from 2010 to 2014. After losing the 2015 election, the seat went to Sandeep, son of government teacher Hardeva Ram.

When Sandeep resigned after securing a government job, a by-election was scheduled for September 2017, and Rao emerged as a strong contender.

Fearing defeat, Hardeva Ram allegedly contacted jailed criminal Subhash Mund (Baral) and hired him to eliminate Rao.

During the investigation, police found that Baral sought help from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following which Lawrence's shooters gunned down Sardar Rao on August 23, 2017.