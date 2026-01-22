403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Wins Bid To Host The 46Th World Congress Of Military Medicine 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group
ICMM To take place in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 13 November
ICMM To take place in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 13 November
-
Global participation from medical leaders, experts, researchers, and practitioners representing 120 countries
Congress to showcase latest scientific advancements to enhance healthcare systems and operational efficiency
Platform to expand international partnerships and strengthen responses to health and humanitarian challenges
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment