Road Construction Services Research Report 2026: $206+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Construction Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The road construction services market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating further expansion from $156.2 billion in 2025 to $165.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. This growth is driven by rising investments in national highway programs, demand for large-scale road construction, and increased infrastructure maintenance needs. Advancements in engineering and project management, urban expansion, and modern construction machinery contribute to project efficiency.

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $206.16 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Contributing factors include the demand for smart, sustainable infrastructure, eco-friendly construction practices, rural connectivity investments, and public-private partnerships. New trends such as durable road materials, preventive maintenance, and highway upgrading emphasize the sector's evolving needs.

Investments in road infrastructure are set to drive further expansion. Physical structures like roads, bridges, and tunnels are critical for trade and logistics. For instance, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association anticipates federal-aid highway investment growth to $70.8 billion in 2025. Such investments enhance the transportation network, facilitating new projects and upgrades.

Leading companies in the market are vying for large-scale contracts to increase their footprint. Notable examples include Afcons Infrastructure securing major sections of Pune Ring Road in India, valued at $559.12 million, slated for completion in 36 months. These projects underscore the capability of firms to undertake complex infrastructure projects.

Strategic acquisitions further bolster company positions. VINCI Construction, for example, enhanced its North American operations by acquiring Newport Construction and Entreprises Marchand & Freres, enhancing its expertise in roadworks and urban infrastructure. Key market players include China Railway Group, China Communications Construction, and Vinci SA, among others. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market, covering multiple regions globally.

Trade relations and tariffs influence the market, impacting costs and timelines due to the elevated expense of imported materials. These challenges drive domestic production and strengthen local supply chains, supporting regional manufacturers.

The comprehensive market report encompasses global market size, regional shares, and detailed segment analysis, providing insights for future opportunities. It highlights road construction services' vital role in transportation efficiency, economic growth, and connectivity enhancement.

The report details services such as freeway and secondary road construction, covering projects like asphalt paving and road maintenance. Key deployment models and applications serve diverse industries and end-users such as government, private, and real estate sectors.

The market comprises revenues from services in the design, construction, and maintenance of roads and related infrastructure. Revenues are measured in USD and reflect consumption value within specified regions, excluding resales.

Key Attributes:

