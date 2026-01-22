Road Construction Services Research Report 2026: $206+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$165.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$206.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Increasing Adoption of Durable and Long-Life Road Materials Rising Demand for Road Expansion in Emerging Urban Corridors Growing Importance of Preventive Road Maintenance Programs Surge in Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Development Expansion of Highway Upgrading and Reconstruction Projects
Companies Featured
- China Railway Group Limited China Communications Construction Company Vinci SA Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction Bechtel Corporation Strabag SE Kiewit Corporation Fluor Corporation Bouygues Construction AECOM Ferrovial SE Eurovia SAS WSP USA Parsons Corporation Tutor Perini Corporation Clark Construction Group Granite Construction Inc. Sterling Infrastructure Inc. The Lane Construction Corporation ACS Group Hanson Contracting
