Remarkable Hospitality By Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How Kairoi Built a Scalable Consumer Brand with Venn

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Kairoi Residential, the resident experience has always been held at a premium. Long before“hospitality” became a buzzword in multifamily, Kairoi believed that how residents feel is just as important as how a building performs.

That belief came to life most visibly at the Residences at 6G, the iconic Austin high-rise, where hospitality was not layered on as an amenity, but intentionally woven into daily life through personalization, anticipation, and thoughtful, human service. The result was an experience that felt elevated and intuitive. Yet the Residences at 6G was never meant to be the exception, it was the proof point.

As Kairoi has expanded across markets and asset classes, leadership faced a defining challenge shared across the industry: how do you deliver that level of hospitality at scale without relying on one-off communities, heroic onsite teams, or an ever-growing stack of generic tools?

Owning the Experience - and the Brand

For Kairoi, the answer wasn't more software. It was ownership.

Rather than compromise on experience, Kairoi chose to reimagine how hospitality could be operationalized. The focus shifted from isolated programs to a cohesive, brand-led approach. One that could translate Kairoi's service philosophy into consistent, repeatable experiences across every community in their portfolio.

That decision led to the creation of HALO by KairoiTM, the company's hospitality-first consumer experience platform. To support HALO at scale, Kairoi partnered with Venn as the infrastructure that enables HALO to operate with speed, intelligence, and reliability across a growing portfolio.

“We didn't offer our teams another piece of technology,” said Kari Warren, Chief Operating Officer of Property Management at Kairoi Residential.“We made a decision about who we are and how we serve. Being remarkable is about the customer and the level of care we provide. HALO is our consumer brand, and we needed infrastructure that could support that identity - not replace it.”

Warren added that the real impact of HALO is felt on the ground, where site teams are empowered to focus less on managing systems and more on building relationships.“When our people have the right foundation beneath them, they can show up with intention and consistency. That's what residents remember.”

HALO as the Experience. Venn as the Infrastructure.

HALO is not a traditional resident portal or property management add-on. It is Kairoi's consumer experience layer - bringing communication, services, insights, workflows, and revenue opportunities into a single, trusted interface for residents and associates alike.

If HALO is the experience residents see and feel, Venn is the foundation that makes it possible - largely invisible to the end user, yet critical for scale, speed, and intelligent performance. Much like the cloud infrastructure behind today's most recognizable consumer brands, Venn allows HALO to operate consistently while preserving what makes the Kairoi experience distinctly unique.

What truly differentiates HALO is how intelligence operates inside the platform. Rather than static dashboards or one-size-fits-all automations, HALO enables brand-governed, agentic workflows, allowing teams to deliver concierge-level service with consistency and confidence.

“What made Venn different for us,” Warren added,“was that it allowed us to scale what makes us special. Other tools are cookie-cutter. HALO is uniquely ours.”

Experience Is No Longer Just a Cost Center

For decades, resident experience has been viewed primarily as an expense. HALO changes that equation.

By combining real-time operational data with AI-powered insights, HALO helps teams to anticipate resident needs, personalize engagement, and identify moments where hospitality can also generate revenue - without ever feeling transactional or forced.

Through HALO, Kairoi is transforming proven hospitality playbooks into scalable offerings, including curated membership programs such as Kairoi Premium Experiences, designed to extend service beyond the apartment home while strengthening loyalty across the portfolio.

“We've always believed experience creates value,” said Warren.“HALO allows us to measure it, scale it, and stand behind it financially.”

Kairoi anticipates generating more than $300 per unit annually through memberships alone, while freeing an average of seven hours per week to onsite teams. Time that can be reinvested into high-impact, resident-centric moments.

"Our data has shown that residents will pay a premium for convenience and experience as long as you offer it to them in the moment it matters," said Or Bokobza, CEO of Venn. "The old world relied on exceptional concierges. The new world can make anyone exceptional when armed with the right insights and tools."

Standardizing Hospitality - Without Standardization

Historically, highly personalized, hospitality-driven living experiences were reserved for flagship or luxury properties. HALO changes that.

By productizing hospitality while preserving brand identity, Kairoi is making the same level of thoughtful, responsive living accessible across its entire portfolio, regardless of asset class or geography.

Each Kairoi community operates within a clearly defined brand tier, informed by resident needs, wants, and supported by corresponding service models, amenities, experiences, and membership offerings. This allows teams to deliver hospitality that feels personal and relevant, while still maintaining a consistent, enterprise-wide framework.

With HALO, Kairoi is redefining what scale means in multifamily. The result is a portfolio connected by a shared standard of service, distinct consumer identities at the community level, and a commitment to hospitality that grows alongside its residents.

Where Hospitality Philosophy Becomes Operating Reality

For Kairoi, HALO is not just a technology platform, it is the living expression of the company's hospitality philosophy and consumer brand.

For years, Kairoi has been guided by two defining principles: 5% Distinction, the belief that memorable service lives in the thoughtful details that go just beyond expectation, and the Art of Neighboring, the belief that strong communities are built through genuine human connection and a sense of belonging.

Warren added,“HALO is how those beliefs show up every day, in the way we serve, communicate, and build relationships. It gives our teams the tools to deliver remarkable hospitality consistently, while keeping the human connection at the center of every interaction.”

With HALO, Kairoi is redefining hospitality at scale, embedding intelligence and human-centered service to deliver consistently remarkable resident experiences. Every community reflects Kairoi's commitment to care, connection, and distinction, making thoughtful, elevated living the standard, not the exception.

About Kairoi Residential

Kairoi Residential is a premier, vertically integrated multifamily development, investment, and property management firm. Guided by its mission to Be Remarkable and its commitment to Modern Stewardship, Kairoi has built an expansive portfolio of apartment communities across the country.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas-with regional offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, and Irvine-Kairoi has executed more than $9.8 billion in transactions encompassing over 69,000 units. The company's integrated platform ensures quality and precision at every stage, from concept to completion.

For more information, visit



Media Contact: Michelle Alicea, VP of Marketing & Communications,...

About Venn

Venn powers the resident journey and onsite operations from discovery through renewal. By unifying data across every touchpoint, Venn gives owners unprecedented resident insight to deliver personalized experiences, build loyalty, and unlock new revenue all while running leaner and more efficiently. Venn has invested $70M in the product infrastructure led by investors like Group 11 and noa, and trusted by top operators like Bozzuto, Related, and Veris Residential. For more information, visit venn.

For more information, visit

Media Contact: Sydney Webber, VP, Marketing,...