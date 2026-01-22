MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hispania Resources Completes Pre Program Work at Past Producing Asset Lumbrales

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, is pleased to report to shareholders that management and members of it's local mining team in Spain completed a visit at the Lumbrales site in Salamanca, and particularly the Maria Tere past producing mine. The intent of this visit was to meet with local stakeholders; review existing infrastructure at site; as well as plan out the 2026 work plans for Lumbrales. As a result of this activity, the company has laid out a confirmation drilling program at Maria Tere and will simultaneously engage in surface rehabilitation of on-site infrastructure and facilities.

The Company is currently reviewing contracts with contractors and service providers and intends to begin activities at site within the next few weeks.

During the period at site, the company's geological personnel carried out sampling and reviewed all data related to the geological resource. For the first time, geological investigation related to two artisanal workings situated South of the Maria Tere mine site was carried out. These workings will be further evaluated during the planned drilling campaign at the Maria Tere site. "We are pleased to have had some confirmational work completed at site and more importantly identified new opportunities to the South," stated Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"One of the key reasons for acquiring this property was the excellent infrastructure leading to and at site. With the need for critical minerals and the upgraded price of tin and tungsten, the company look at additional targets on the property," continued Mr. Brewster. As a form of reference, the Maria Tere Mine was last put into production by the Spanish company Minera del Duero S.A. until 1986. During this period the capacity of the mine and plant was 400 tonnes per day (t/d) for a 10-hour day. On termination of operations, the mine had a remaining resource of 2.5 million tonnes with a grade of 0.25% Tin. At that time, there was an additional Exploration target of 3 million tonnes. On closure the infrastructure at site consisted of two shafts to approximately 150 meters and 2,272 meters of 4 by 4 metre galleries with an inclined shaft of 651 meters all to a depth of approximately 200 metres.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales; and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the use of proceeds of the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

