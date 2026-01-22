Japan Gold Reports Additional Gold Intercepts At Mizobe Project
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (ppm)
|MZD25-008
|292.50
|293.00
|0.50
|0.68
|MZD25-008
|293.00
|293.50
|0.50
|3.53
|MZD25-008
|293.50
|294.00
|0.50
|1.26
|MZD25-009
|116.30
|117.30
|1.00
|1.20
|MZD25-009
|117.30
|118.30
|1.00
|0.94
|MZD25-009
|189.95
|190.75
|0.80
|1.10
|MZD25-009
|190.75
|191.30
|0.55
|1.14
|MZD25-009
|191.30
|191.80
|0.50
|0.33
|MZD25-009
|191.80
|192.35
|0.55
|0.46
Note: Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are unknown
Figure 1: Map of the Hokusatsu district and location of Mizobe drilling program
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Mizobe geology with drill hole locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Mizobe cross section (2025 drill hole MZD25-008)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: Mizobe cross section (2025 drill hole MZD25-009)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Sampling Techniques and Assaying
The drilling results discussed in this news release are from drill core samples obtained by PQ, HQ and NQ-size triple-tube diamond core drilling using a PMC-700 drill rig owned and operated by the Company. The drilling program was fully supervised by Company senior geologists at the drilling site.
The drill core was collected in plastic core trays at the drill site and transported by road in Company vehicles to its Kagoshima office and core processing facility near the project area. The drill core was carefully logged, photographed and sample intervals were marked up along predicted mineralized and unmineralized intervals along the entirety of the drill holes by Japan Gold senior project geologists.
Sample lengths varied from 0.3 to 2.0 metres, depending on the positions of geological contacts and variations in alteration composition. The core was split by a diamond rock saw supervised by project geologists. The half-core sample was collected from the entire length of each designated sample interval and placed into individual-labelled, self-sealing calico bags for secure packaging and transport to the laboratory. The half-core samples weighed between 0.4 to 6.16 kilograms depending on the sample length and core size. A chain of custody was established between the Company and the receiving laboratory to ensure the integrity of the samples during transportation from the site to the lab. The samples were sent in batches to ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and assaying.
Samples were crushed, pulverized and assayed for gold 50-gram charge Fire Assay / AAS Finish (Au-AA24; 0.005 ppm lower detection limit) and a 48 multi-element by 4-acid digest with ICP-MS determination (ME-MS61M; Ag 0.002 ppm lower detection limit). Over-limit Au and Ag samples were re-assayed by fire-assay and gravimetric finish (GRA-22, LDL of 0.5 and 5 ppm for Au and Ag respectively).
Certified Reference Materials ("CRMs") were inserted by Japan Gold KK at every 20th sample to assess the repeatability and assaying precision of the laboratory. In addition, the laboratory applied its own internal Quality Control procedure that includes sample duplicates, blanks & geochemical standards. They report these results with the certified Assay Report. Laboratory procedures and QA/QC protocols adopted are considered appropriate. The CRMs and internal QA/QC results fall within acceptable levels of accuracy & precision and are considered to lack any bias.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Jason Letto, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Japan Gold Corp.
Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.
On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.
John Proust
Chairman & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Alexia Helgason
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: +1(604) 417-1265
Email: ...
Cautionary Note
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2026 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Japan Gold Corp.
