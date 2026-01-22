Trump Called His Meeting With Zelensky In Davos“Good”
“The meeting was very good,” the US president commented.
He added that the war must end and pointed out that many people are dying.
“I think the meeting with President Zelensk was good. It's an ongoing process,” Trump said about the prospects for a peaceful settlement.
He pointed out that the American side will hold a meeting with the Russians.
“We are meeting with Russia, it will take place tomorrow,” Trump said.Read also: Zelensky's meeting with Trump begins in Davos
He added that he intends to meet with Putin.
As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump took plac on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
