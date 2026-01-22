Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Called His Meeting With Zelensky In Davos“Good”

Trump Called His Meeting With Zelensky In Davos“Good”


2026-01-22 10:08:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Trump told reporters about this after meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

“The meeting was very good,” the US president commented.

He added that the war must end and pointed out that many people are dying.

“I think the meeting with President Zelensk was good. It's an ongoing process,” Trump said about the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

He pointed out that the American side will hold a meeting with the Russians.

“We are meeting with Russia, it will take place tomorrow,” Trump said.

Read also: Zelensky's meeting with Trump begins in Davos

He added that he intends to meet with Putin.

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump took plac on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Archive photo: flickr

MENAFN22012026000193011044ID1110637009



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search