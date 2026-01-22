Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elimination Of Strike Consequences At Kyiv Thermal Plant: Divers Operate At -15°C

2026-01-22 10:08:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that the pipe was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. As a result, the thermal power plant was flooded, which significantly complicated the repair of equipment on which the supply of heat and light to thousands of people's homes depends.

In icy water and under extreme conditions, divers began work to repair the damage. The special operation lasted six days. As a result, the water leak was stopped, allowing the services to continue restoration work.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the SES specialists for their professionalism. He announced that, in accordance with a decree by the President of Ukraine, they had been awarded state honors: Artem Orlov, Denis Frolov, and Mykhailo Khyzhniak were awarded the Order of Courage, III degree; Andriy Vlasenko was awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi; and Anton Gaitan was awarded the Defender of the Fatherland medal.

“This is an example of responsibility and courage that keeps the country going in the most difficult conditions,” Klymenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service has created a separate Energy Uni for the rapid elimination of emergencies caused by Russian shelling.

Photo: State Emergency Service, illustrative

UkrinForm

