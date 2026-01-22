Reliance Global Group Announces NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Change From“RELI” To“EZRA” Following Recent Announcement Of First Planned Acquisition Under EZRA International Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Begin Trading Under New Symbol“EZRA” on January 26, 2026

Acquisition Strategy Offers Transformative Potential,

Complementing Cash Flow Foundation of Insurance Holdings

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group , Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (the“Company”) today announced that its ticker symbol on the NASDAQ Capital Market will change from“RELI” to“EZRA”, effective at the open of trading on Monday, January 26, 2026. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ, and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

The ticker symbol change is intended to better reflect the Company's strategic evolution, including the formation of EZRA International Group, a new division focused on acquiring controlling stakes and accelerating the growth of breakthrough technology companies, with an initial emphasis on businesses operating across sectors such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data analytics, FinTech and InsurTech, as well as MedTech and digital health.

This strategic evolution is already underway through the Company's recently announced plan to acquire a majority stake in Scentech, an artificial intelligence diagnostics company developing non-invasive, breath-based disease-detection technologies. The proposed Scentech transaction, structured around clinical, regulatory, and operational milestones, represents the Company's first anticipated acquisition under EZRA International Group and reflects the Company's intention to pursue high-impact, technology-driven opportunities with significant long-term upside potential.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group, commented,“With our transition of our ticker symbol to 'EZRA' we are positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. With the launch of EZRA International Group and our entry into the Scentech transaction, we are executing on a strategy designed to identify and scale breakthrough technologies that we believe can create meaningful, long-term value, complementing the stable, recurring cash flow of our current insurance holdings.”

No action is required by the Company's shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. Existing share certificates will continue to be valid, and the Company's common stock will trade seamlessly under the new symbol beginning January 26, 2026.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail“brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended strategic rationale for the Company's ticker symbol change; the formation, objectives and anticipated activities of EZRA International Group; the Company's acquisition strategy and ability to identify, structure and complete acquisitions of technology-enabled businesses; the proposed acquisition of a majority interest in Scentech and the anticipated timing, structure and potential benefits thereof; the scalability and long-term value potential of acquired or targeted technologies; and the Company's broader business, strategic and financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the Company will be able to successfully execute its acquisition-driven growth strategy through EZRA International Group; that the proposed Scentech transaction will be completed on anticipated terms or at all; that anticipated clinical, regulatory, operational or commercial milestones will be achieved; that acquired or targeted businesses will perform as expected; that market, economic, interest rate and regulatory conditions will remain sufficiently favorable; and that the Company will be able to continue to access capital on acceptable terms and execute its broader business and capital markets strategy. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the ticker symbol change does not achieve its intended strategic or market perception objectives; the risk that the Company is unable to consummate the proposed Scentech transaction or future acquisitions; unanticipated costs, liabilities or integration challenges associated with acquisitions; risks inherent in investing in early-stage or emerging technology companies; regulatory, clinical or commercialization risks applicable to medical, artificial intelligence or data-driven technologies; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; competitive pressures; and general business, economic, market, interest rate and geopolitical conditions; as well as other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are encouraged to carefully review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, as well as its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

