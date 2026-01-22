Autonomous Diving Drones Research Report 2026: $2.8 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Expansion of Long-Endurance Battery and Power Solutions Increased Adoption of Compact Modular Underwater Drone Designs Growth in Autonomous Deep-Sea Surveying and Mapping Capabilities Integration of Multi-Sensor Payloads for High-Resolution Monitoring Rising Use of Autonomous Diving Drones for Hazardous Zone Inspections
Market Segments Include:
- Components: Hardware, Software, Services Products: Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles, Hybrid Drones, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Swimming Drones Technology: Navigation Systems, Communication Systems, Power Systems, Sensors, and Cameras Applications: Commercial, Defense, Scientific Research, Environmental Monitoring, Underwater Inspection Industry End Users: Oil and Gas, Aquaculture, Shipping, Marine Research, Infrastructure Inspection
Companies Featured
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation L3Harris Technologies Inc. Huntington Ingalls Industries Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA General Dynamics Mission Systems Anduril Industries Teledyne Technologies Inc. Exail Saab Seaeye Ltd. Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd. Sublue Technology Co. Ltd. Deep Trekker Inc. QYSEA Technology Co. Ltd. Cellula Robotics Ltd. PowerVision Robot Corporation Notilo Plus Hydromea SA Seaber Robotics Shark Marine Technologies Ltd. Aquabotix Technology Corporation
