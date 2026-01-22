Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Set To Grow USD 276.24 Bn As Advanced Therapies And Vaccines Drive Global Demand
Key Takeaways
- North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2024. The U.S. biopharmaceutical 3PL market is projected to grow from $61.08 billion in 2025 to $118.12 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years. By supply chain, the non-cold logistics segment dominated the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market in 2024. By supply chain, the cold chain logistics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034. By service type, the warehousing and storage segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. By service type, the transportation segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.
Involvement of specialized external firms in the management of the complex distribution, warehousing, and transportation of sensitive biological medicines, including vaccines, biologics, and gene therapies capacity for cell/gene therapies
What are the Key Drivers in the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market?A prominent catalyst is that pharma players are highly leveraging outsourcing by raising emphasis on core activities, like R&D, manufacturing, lowering expenditure, and acquiring expertise. The emergence of stringent FDA and other regulatory frameworks for maintaining product integrity is demanding compliant 3PL partners with extensive systems. The globe is promoting manufacturing and global distribution of temperature-sensitive biologics, vaccines, and specialty drugs
Substantial Drifts in the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market
- In January 2026, Ascidian Therapeutics and Forge Biologics partnered to bolster the development and manufacturing of ACDN-01, Ascidian's key retinal program for the treatment of Stargardt disease. In December 2025, the GENNVAX vaccine manufacturing facility was inaugurated with $150m investment as the giant, fully integrated vaccine production complex in the Middle East and Africa.
What is the Major Limitation in the Market?
A vital challenge is the need for maintenance of accurate temperature control for biologics, vaccines, and cell/gene therapies, which is expensive and also demands specialised infrastructure, with accelerated complexity, mainly in areas with poor infrastructure. Certain cases are restricted due to adherence to stricter, region-specific rules for handling, storage, and transport, with greater investment and risks of non-compliance.
Regional Analysis
How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?
By capturing the largest share, North America led the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market in 2024. This region is highly investing drug development, with the progression of clinical trials
For instance,
- In January 2026, FillPoint Health and a Lyceum Company joined with US Heart & Vascular (USHV) to foster patient access to novel therapies across complex and underserved cardiovascular disease categories.
U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Trends
The U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics (3PL) market
The U.S. market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing demand for advanced logistics solutions that can handle a growing range of temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products, including cell and gene therapies. As the complexity of the supply chain rises, more biopharma companies are outsourcing logistics to specialized 3Pl providers to ensure regulatory compliance and maintain product integrity. Additionally, the need for efficient cold chain infrastructure and real-time monitoring has grown, driven by strict U.S. regulations. The shift allows companies to focus on core activities like research and development while relying on expert logistics partners for distribution
In Canada, biopharmaceutical third-party logistics is expanding as more biotech and pharma firms outsource complex supply chains
Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Market in 2024?During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. Across China & India, a rise in several chronic diseases is increasingly fueling demand for insulin
For instance,
- In October 2025, Nanjing IASO Biotechnology collaborated with Korea's GC Cell to roll out the CAR-T therapy "Fucaso" (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) to the South Korean market for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
In India, growth in biopharmaceutical logistics is driven by rising local manufacturing of biologics
Segmental Insights
By supply chain analysis
Which Supply Chain Led the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market in 2024?
The non-cold logistics segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024. Many pharmaceuticals encompass diverse tablets, capsules, and powders, which don't necessitate stringent temperature control, which raises the bulk of logistics volume. Leading firms are shifting towards intermodal (rail/truck) and seaway transport for spending and carbon footprint lowering, even for some temperature-sensitive goods.On the other hand, the cold chain logistics segment is estimated to expand rapidly. Ongoing progression of a variety of cell therapies humidity data for biopharmaceutical shipments segregation of cold storage
By service type analysis
In 2024, the warehousing and storage segment held the biggest share of the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. The segmental growth is driven by the accelerating demand for multi-temperature storage solutions and consistent advances in AI, IoT (Internet of Things) for real-time monitoring, automation, blockchain for traceability, and predictive analytics. Furthermore, the globe is focusing on green logistics, such as sustainable packaging Apart from this, the transportation segment is anticipated to expand rapidly. The worldwide rising requirement for an extensive cold chain, real-time visibility, and eco-friendliness in transporting biologics
Recent Developments in the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market
- In January 2026, Veritiv launched TempSafe PalletShield, an innovative curbside-recyclable pallet shipping for temperature-sensitive logistics. In January 2026, GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics introduced India's first-of-its-kind airside reefer truck at Hyderabad Airport, marking a revolutionary step in temperature-controlled cargo operations. In January 2026, WuXi Biologics launched PatroLab, a state-of-the-art digital twin platform to promote bioprocess development and manufacturing.
Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Key Players List
- Agility Logistics AmerisourceBergen Corporation DB Schenker DHL International GmbH FedEx Corporation Kerry Logistics Network Limited Kuehne + Nagel International AG McKesson Corporation SF Express Co. Ltd. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Supply Chain
- Cold Chain Logistics Non-cold Chain Logistics
By Service Type
- Warehousing and Storage Transportation
- Air Freight Sea Freight Overland
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway
- Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
