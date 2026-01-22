5G Satellite Communication Research Report 2026: $20.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Trends and Strategies
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Networks Integration of Satellite and Terrestrial 5G Networks Growth in Hybrid Multiplay Satellite Solutions Increasing Demand for Secure and Encrypted Communication Adoption of Advanced Network Management and Analytics Software
Companies Featured
- Inc The Boeing Company Airbus SE Qualcomm Incorporated Thales Group Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Viasat Inc. SES S.A. Eutelsat Group OHB SE Iridium Communications Inc. Space42 PLC Telesat Corporation Avanti Communications Group Plc AccelerComm Ltd. Omnispace LLC Gatehouse Satcom A/S Lynk Global Inc. AST SpaceMobile Inc.
