IUCX Celebrates Its 50Th Year During 2026 Annual Conference - A Premier Gathering For Utility Customer Experience Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovate UtilityCX (IUCX) is proud to announce its 50th Annual IUCX Conference, taking place April 14–16, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL.

Tampa, FL, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate UtilityCX (IUCX), the leading nonprofit organization advancing utility customer service and experience excellence, is proud to announce its

Experience Innovation + Industry Leadership

Now in its 50th year, the IUCX Conference brings together utility customer service, contact center, digital engagement, billing and payments, credit and collections, analytics, leadership, and field services professionals from across North America and beyond. Designed for both emerging and established leaders, the Conference delivers practical, actionable learning across the full utility customer experience spectrum.









IUCX

Attendees can expect:

● Hands-on workshops led by expert industry practitioners covering critical operational and CX topics.

● General sessions & keynote presentations focused on industry trends, innovation, affordability challenges, workforce transformation, and the rise of AI in utility operations.

● In-depth networking opportunities with senior utility professionals, peers, and solution partners in a dynamic exhibit hall.

● Recognition and celebration at the IUCX Excellence Awards and featured special events.

Spotlight on Excellence: IUCX Excellence Awards

As part of the 2026 Conference experience, IUCX will culminate in the

Why Attend?

“Utilities today are transforming how they serve customers in an era of digital expectations and operational complexity,” said IUCX leadership.“The IUCX Conference is where utility CX professionals come to learn real-world strategies, collaborate with peers, and leave with insights that directly impact performance and customer satisfaction.”

With content designed to support every stage of the customer journey and a community rooted in shared utility challenges and solutions, IUCX remains the industry's premier platform for innovation and growth.

Early Registration Now Open

Registration for the IUCX 2026 Annual Conference is available now. Attendees can take advantage of early-bird pricing and choose optional add-on experiences, including specialty sessions, Deep Dives, FlowFowar, Women in Utilities, and networking receptions.

About IUCX

Innovate UtilityCX (IUCX), formerly known as CS Week, is a trusted nonprofit leader in utility customer service education, networking, and professional development. For over five decades, IUCX has connected utility professionals with breakthrough insights, best practices, and a collaborative community dedicated to customer experience excellence.

###



Media Contact:

IUCX Media Relations

Email:...

Phone: 903-893-3214

Website: