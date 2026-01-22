ACNB Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Record 2025 Financial Results

ACNB's financial results for both the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025 were impacted by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio as announced on Form 8-K on December 5, 2025. ACNB completed a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio by selling $74.6 million in book value of available for sale investment securities for an after-tax loss of $2.8 million. In addition, the financial results for 2025 were impacted by the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. which was completed on February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). The financial results for any periods ended prior to February 1, 2025 reflect ACNB on a standalone basis. As a result, ACNB's financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

2025 Highlights



Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Return on average assets was 1.16% and return on average equity was 9.44% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025; core return on average assets1 was 1.64% and core return on average equity1 was 13.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025

Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, was 0.46% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2024

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 0.02% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 10.60% at December 31, 2025 compared to 10.72% at December 31, 2024. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $24.2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.7 million at December 31, 2024 ACNB repurchased 264,393 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025

“We are excited and pleased to share our 2025 financial results with our shareholders. This was a transformational year for ACNB Corporation with the successful acquisition and integration of our largest transaction to date in Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Thanks to the dedication of our entire team, we achieved our financial metrics that we originally presented at the time of the acquisition.” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our continued focus on community banking principles centered on customer relationships has produced a record year of earnings for the Corporation. The Corporation's credit metrics and capital positions remain strong. In addition, the Corporation recognized a 21% increase in its common stock share price during the calendar year and increased its quarterly dividend by $0.06 per share or 19% from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025. The Corporation has increased the amount of cash dividends it has paid out per share each year since 2017, going from a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 to $0.38 in that time, an increase of 90%.”

Mr. Helt continued,“As we now turn our focus to 2026, we remain committed to our vision to be the financial services provider of choice in the communities we serve by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. We believe that our diversified revenue stream with ACNB Insurance Services, ACNB Wealth Management and Traditions Mortgage provides a strong foundation for future growth, profitability and long-term shareholder value. We would like to express our gratitude for the continued support of our board of directors, shareholders, customers and employees.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $32.9 million, an increase of $714 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 4.36%, a 9 basis points increase from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in FTE net interest margin from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by a 5 basis points increase in earning asset yields as new loans and securities funded were at higher rates than those that paid off or matured during the quarter and a 6 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of lower rates on higher cost deposits from the Acquisition and lower overall market rates during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.9 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and the three months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $11.7 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 55 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The following discussion of increases in average balances and yields compared to the same period of the prior year was driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total average loans increased $687.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE yield on total loans was 6.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 72 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total average interest-bearing deposits increased $555.2 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 40 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $128.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $123.1 million, an increase of $39.5 million from $83.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was 4.23%, a 44 basis points increase from 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The following discussion of increases in average balances and yields compared to the prior year was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Total average loans increased $635.8 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE yield on total loans was 6.25%, an increase of 73 basis points compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total average interest-bearing deposits increased $542.1 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.41% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 58 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $87.5 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $7.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $4.3 million, a decrease of $4.1 million and $1.5 million from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio, which generated a $3.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities, and insurance commissions which were $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $663 thousand and $223 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease in insurance commissions from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by seasonality while the decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by policy cancellations of two customers. Gain from mortgage loans held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $90 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025 driven primarily by seasonality and an increase of $1.3 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition. Wealth management income was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a $75 thousand increase from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a $193 thousand increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in wealth management income from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by higher estate administration income while the increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by growth of fee-based assets under management/administration, and an increase in estate administration income and brokerage commissions generated by higher overall sales activity.

Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance was $735 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a $84 thousand increase from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a $229 thousand increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by the purchase of new policies in the third quarter of 2025 while the increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily the purchase of new policies in the third quarter of 2025 and the Acquisition.

Noninterest income, excluding net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $32.1 million, an increase of $7.5 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a $5.0 million increase in gain from mortgage loans held for sale, a $697 thousand increase in service charges on deposits and $614 thousand higher earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance, which were primarily driven by the Acquisition.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $1.1 million from the three months ended September 30, 2025. Merger-related expenses totaled $575 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $169 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Other increased $621 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by a write-off of legacy accounts receivable at the insurance subsidiary of $475 thousand. Professional services increased $164 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by internal bank initiatives and the Acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased $157 thousand compared to three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by lower health insurance expense.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $5.1 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by additional employees attributable to the Acquisition, merit increases, and higher mortgage commissions. Other increased $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition, the write-off of legacy accounts receivable at the insurance subsidiary and higher internet banking services.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 increased $29.8 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $9.9 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by additional employees attributable to the Acquisition, merit increases, and higher mortgage commissions. Merger-related expense totaled $10.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Intangible assets amortization increased $3.0 million and net occupancy increased $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were a result of the Acquisition. Equipment expense increased $2.2 million driven primarily by the Acquisition and the implementation of new additional products into our core processing system. Other increased $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition, higher internet banking services and contributions.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $2.33 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.1 million from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $647.6 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to September 30, 2025 was across commercial and industrial, real estate construction and consumer portfolios and was partially offset by increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit portfolios. The increase compared to December 31, 2024 was spread across all loan categories and was driven primarily by the Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses was $23.7 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $12 thousand compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $6.4 million compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by changes to economic forecast assumptions within the CECL model. The increase compared to December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, increased from 0.40% at December 31, 2024 to 0.46% at December 31, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by three unrelated relationships in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios. The bank does not believe the increase is indicative of a general weakness in the overall loan portfolio. The allowance for unfunded commitments was $1.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $447 thousand compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $437 thousand compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to both periods was driven primarily by the concentration of unfunded commitments to higher loss rate segments.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.45 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.7 million from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $657.7 million from December 31, 2024. Total interest-bearing deposits were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $12.1 million from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $555.3 million from December 31, 2024. Money markets, included in interest-bearing deposits, decreased $7.6 million since September 30, 2025 and increased $234.1 million since December 31, 2024. The decrease in money market deposits from September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by lower balances of higher cost money markets from the Acquisition and the increase from December 31, 2024 was a result of the Acquisition. Time deposits increased $6.5 million and $179.9 million since September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Included in total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $553.9 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, which decreased $27.8 million from September 30, 2025 driven primarily by seasonal decreases in commercial account balances and increased $102.4 million from December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition.

Total borrowings were $320.1 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.7 million compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $49.0 million compared to December 31, 2024. Total borrowings decreased from September 30, 2025 driven primarily by a decrease in seasonal repurchase agreement balances. Total borrowings increased from December 31, 2024 driven primarily by short-term FHLB borrowings for general balance sheet management.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $420.0 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $408.6 million at September 30, 2025 and $303.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by net income of $10.8 million and a $6.4 million change in unrealized gains in available for sale investment securities slightly offset by dividends paid of $3.9 million and common stock repurchased of $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the common stock equity issued in the Acquisition, net income of $37.1 million, and a $19.5 million change in unrealized gains in available for sale investment securities slightly offset by dividends paid of $14.4 million and common stock repurchased of $11.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Tangible book value1 per share was $32.22, $30.87 and $29.51 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.