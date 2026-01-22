ACNB Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Record 2025 Financial Results
|Contact:
|Jason H. Weber
|EVP/Treasurer &
|Chief Financial Officer
|717.339.5090
|...
About ACNB Corporation
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $3.23 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, including its operating divisions Traditions Bank and Traditions Mortgage, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and one loan office located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.
SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation's market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes”,“expects”,“may”,“intends”,“will”,“should”,“anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers' ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation's market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation's brand and protect the Corporation's intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.
ACNB #2026-02
January 22, 2026
|ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
|Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total assets
|$
|3,228,126
|$
|3,250,838
|$
|3,259,528
|$
|3,270,041
|$
|2,394,830
|Investment securities
|531,131
|526,570
|520,758
|521,306
|459,472
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|2,330,514
|2,336,605
|2,341,816
|2,322,209
|1,682,910
|Allowance for credit losses
|(23,672
|)
|(23,660
|)
|(24,353
|)
|(24,646
|)
|(17,280
|)
|Deposits
|2,450,185
|2,465,896
|2,524,541
|2,540,009
|1,792,501
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|1,831
|1,384
|1,529
|1,883
|1,394
|Borrowings
|320,116
|335,833
|298,395
|299,531
|271,159
|Stockholders' equity
|419,974
|408,642
|395,151
|386,883
|303,273
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|42,856
|$
|42,490
|$
|41,576
|$
|36,290
|$
|27,381
|Interest expense
|10,005
|10,353
|10,564
|9,200
|6,269
|Net interest income
|32,851
|32,137
|31,012
|27,090
|21,112
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|106
|(584
|)
|(228
|)
|5,968
|249
|Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments
|447
|(145
|)
|(354
|)
|(480
|)
|44
|Net interest income after provisions for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments
|
32,298
|
32,866
|
31,594
|
21,602
|
20,819
|Noninterest income
|4,332
|8,411
|8,682
|7,184
|5,803
|Noninterest expenses
|23,453
|22,361
|25,366
|29,335
|18,388
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|13,177
|18,916
|14,910
|(549
|)
|8,234
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,372
|4,046
|3,262
|(277
|)
|1,639
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10,805
|$
|14,870
|$
|11,648
|$
|(272
|)
|$
|6,595
|PROFITABILITY RATIOS
|Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits
|95.12
|%
|94.76
|%
|92.76
|%
|91.43
|%
|93.89
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.30
|1.80
|1.43
|(0.04
|)
|1.08
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|10.31
|14.66
|11.96
|(0.31
|)
|8.57
|Efficiency ratio1
|53.39
|51.96
|56.21
|60.13
|63.83
|FTE Net interest margin
|4.36
|4.27
|4.21
|4.07
|3.81
|Yield on average earning assets
|5.69
|5.64
|5.64
|5.45
|4.93
|Yield on investment securities
|3.17
|3.03
|2.95
|2.91
|2.58
|Yield on total loans
|6.33
|6.29
|6.29
|6.08
|5.61
|Cost of funds
|1.40
|1.45
|1.50
|1.45
|1.19
|PER SHARE DATA
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.11
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.77
|Cash dividends paid per share
|0.38
|0.34
|0.34
|0.32
|0.32
|Tangible book value per share1
|32.22
|30.87
|29.30
|28.23
|29.51
|CAPITAL RATIOS 2
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.40
|%
|11.22
|%
|10.97
|%
|11.81
|%
|12.52
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|14.74
|14.45
|13.96
|13.65
|16.27
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|14.96
|14.67
|14.17
|13.86
|16.56
|Total risk based capital ratio
|16.54
|16.22
|15.75
|15.45
|18.36
|CREDIT QUALITY
|Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income3
|
0.46
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
0.40
|Total non-performing assets to total assets4
|0.33
|0.31
|0.31
|0.32
|0.30
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income
|
1.02
|
1.01
|
1.04
|
1.06
|
1.03
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary.
3 Non-performing loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
4 Non-performing assets consists of non-performing loans and foreclosed assets held for resale.
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,611
|$
|30,500
|$
|16,352
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|45,037
|71,639
|30,910
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|65,648
|102,139
|47,262
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair values
|949
|945
|919
|Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
|466,894
|462,217
|393,975
|Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value
|$57,537, $56,932 and $56,924)
|63,288
|63,408
|64,578
|Loans held for sale
|28,170
|16,850
|426
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|2,330,514
|2,336,605
|1,682,910
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(23,672
|)
|(23,660
|)
|(17,280
|)
|Loans, net
|2,306,842
|2,312,945
|1,665,630
|Premises and equipment, net
|30,648
|31,107
|25,454
|Right of use asset
|4,155
|4,403
|2,663
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|14,237
|14,462
|10,853
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|105,840
|96,755
|81,850
|Investments in low-income housing partnerships
|751
|783
|877
|Goodwill
|64,449
|64,449
|44,185
|Intangible assets, net
|22,435
|23,565
|7,838
|Assets held for sale
|275
|275
|-
|Foreclosed assets held for resale
|19
|32
|438
|Other assets
|53,526
|56,503
|47,882
|Total Assets
|$
|3,228,126
|$
|3,250,838
|$
|2,394,830
| LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|553,855
|$
|581,697
|$
|451,503
|Interest-bearing
|1,896,330
|1,884,199
|1,340,998
|Total Deposits
|2,450,185
|2,465,896
|1,792,501
|Short-term borrowings
|64,740
|80,468
|15,826
|Long-term borrowings
|255,376
|255,365
|255,333
|Lease liability
|4,451
|4,696
|2,764
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|1,831
|1,384
|1,394
|Other liabilities
|31,569
|34,387
|23,739
|Total Liabilities
|2,808,152
|2,842,196
|2,091,557
|
Stockholders' Equity:
| Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
| Common stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,028,152, 11,023,573, and 8,945,293 shares issued; 10,372,251, 10,423,015, and 8,553,785 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
27,564
|
27,555
|
22,357
|Treasury stock, at cost, 655,901, 600,558, and 391,508 at December 31,
| 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(22,367
|)
|(19,875
|)
|(11,203
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|179,658
|179,130
|99,163
|Retained earnings
|257,293
|250,410
|234,624
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(22,174
|)
|(28,578
|)
|(41,668
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|419,974
|408,642
|303,273
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,228,126
|$
|3,250,838
|$
|2,394,830
| Consolidated Income Statements
| (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans, including fees:
|Taxable
|$
|37,293
|$
|36,961
|$
|23,294
|$
|142,485
|$
|90,547
|Tax-exempt
|343
|324
|289
|1,276
|1,232
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|3,580
|3,430
|2,555
|13,195
|10,748
|Tax-exempt
|297
|281
|284
|1,149
|1,136
|Dividends
|320
|332
|231
|1,299
|970
|Other
|1,023
|1,162
|728
|3,808
|2,832
|Total Interest and Dividend Income
|42,856
|42,490
|27,381
|163,212
|107,465
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|6,547
|6,872
|3,279
|26,699
|11,194
|Short-term borrowings
|491
|513
|12
|1,639
|859
|Long-term borrowings
|2,967
|2,968
|2,978
|11,784
|11,801
|Total Interest Expense
|10,005
|10,353
|6,269
|40,122
|23,854
|Net Interest Income
|32,851
|32,137
|21,112
|123,090
|83,611
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|106
|(584
|)
|249
|5,262
|(2,437
|)
|Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments
|447
|(145
|)
|44
|(532
|)
|(326
|)
|Net Interest Income after Provisions for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments
|32,298
|32,866
|20,819
|118,360
|86,374
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Insurance commissions
|1,882
|2,545
|2,105
|9,482
|9,754
|Gain from mortgage loans held for sale
|1,373
|1,463
|107
|5,266
|301
|Service charges on deposits
|1,282
|1,286
|1,084
|4,841
|4,144
|Wealth management
|1,200
|1,125
|1,007
|4,475
|4,226
|ATM debit card charges
|923
|904
|815
|3,563
|3,303
|Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance
|735
|651
|506
|2,593
|1,979
|Gain on life insurance proceeds
|-
|-
|-
|285
|-
|Net (losses) gains on sales or calls of investment securities
|(3,557
|)
|-
|-
|(3,535
|)
|69
|Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|4
|9
|(28
|)
|30
|(9
|)
|Other
|490
|428
|207
|1,609
|963
|Total Noninterest Income
|4,332
|8,411
|5,803
|28,609
|24,730
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,034
|13,191
|10,318
|52,779
|42,929
|Equipment
|2,356
|2,302
|2,324
|9,477
|7,321
|Net occupancy
|1,241
|1,217
|1,096
|5,177
|4,162
|Professional services
|752
|588
|586
|2,660
|2,140
|Other tax
|539
|561
|360
|1,847
|1,446
|FDIC and regulatory
|458
|457
|337
|1,751
|1,425
|Intangible assets amortization
|1,130
|1,129
|304
|4,257
|1,244
|Merger-related
|575
|169
|885
|10,718
|2,045
|Other
|3,368
|2,747
|2,178
|11,849
|7,973
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|23,453
|22,361
|18,388
|100,515
|70,685
|Income Before Income Taxes
|13,177
|18,916
|8,234
|46,454
|40,419
|Income taxes
|2,372
|4,046
|1,639
|9,403
|8,573
|Net Income
|$
|10,805
|$
|14,870
|$
|6,595
|$
|37,051
|$
|31,846
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic earnings
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.43
|$
|0.78
|$
|3.61
|$
|3.75
|Diluted earnings
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.77
|$
|3.60
|$
|3.73
|Weighted average shares basic
|10,351,613
|10,419,581
|8,511,253
|10,259,179
|8,503,473
|Weighted average shares diluted
|10,386,137
|10,455,461
|8,549,691
|10,290,148
|8,536,965
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest1
|Rate
|Balance
| Interest1
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest1
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest1
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest1
|Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|2,305,296
|$
|37,293
|6.42
|%
|$
|2,298,054
|$
|36,961
|6.38
|%
|$
|2,296,429
|$
|36,555
|6.38
|%
|$
|2,080,231
|$
|31,676
|6.18
|%
|$
|1,619,245
|$
|23,294
|5.72
|%
|Tax-exempt
|58,740
|434
|2.93
|58,587
|410
|2.78
|58,903
|401
|2.73
|57,969
|370
|2.59
|57,683
|366
|2.52
|Total Loans 2
|2,364,036
|37,727
|6.33
|2,356,641
|37,371
|6.29
|2,355,332
|36,956
|6.29
|2,138,200
|32,046
|6.08
|1,676,928
|23,660
|5.61
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|480,987
|3,900
|3.22
|485,309
|3,762
|3.08
|482,933
|3,590
|2.98
|447,986
|3,242
|2.93
|431,338
|2,786
|2.57
|Tax-exempt
|54,518
|376
|2.74
|53,165
|356
|2.66
|54,261
|358
|2.65
|54,659
|365
|2.71
|54,453
|359
|2.62
|Total Investments 3
|535,505
|4,276
|3.17
|538,474
|4,118
|3.03
|537,194
|3,948
|2.95
|502,645
|3,607
|2.91
|485,791
|3,145
|2.58
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|101,846
|1,023
|3.99
|103,290
|1,162
|4.46
|77,348
|831
|4.31
|73,181
|792
|4.39
|60,104
|728
|4.82
|Total Earning Assets
|3,001,387
|43,026
|5.69
|2,998,405
|42,651
|5.64
|2,969,874
|41,735
|5.64
|2,714,026
|36,445
|5.45
|2,222,823
|27,533
|4.93
|Cash and due from banks
|25,686
|26,709
|25,610
|20,603
|20,413
|Premises and equipment
|31,297
|31,514
|32,019
|29,903
|25,679
|Other assets
|250,508
|245,899
|255,624
|224,522
|181,180
|Allowance for credit losses
|(23,646
|)
|(24,312
|)
|(24,615
|)
|(19,939
|)
|(17,153
|)
|Total Asset
|$
|3,285,232
|$
|3,278,215
|$
|3,258,512
|$
|2,969,115
|$
|2,432,942
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|633,593
|$
|545
|0.34
|%
|$
|616,565
|$
|570
|0.37
|%
|$
|612,812
|$
|514
|0.34
|%
|$
|573,341
|$
|524
|0.37
|%
|$
|519,833
|$
|511
|0.39
|%
|Money markets
|491,932
|2,322
|1.87
|510,655
|2,530
|1.97
|536,755
|2,706
|2.02
|447,297
|1,984
|1.80
|251,781
|747
|1.18
|Savings deposits
|331,309
|27
|0.03
|335,083
|26
|0.03
|342,327
|27
|0.03
|331,103
|27
|0.03
|315,512
|34
|0.04
|Time deposits
|454,083
|3,653
|3.19
|454,625
|3,746
|3.27
|473,589
|4,037
|3.42
|410,749
|3,461
|3.42
|268,559
|1,987
|2.94
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,910,917
|6,547
|1.36
|1,916,928
|6,872
|1.42
|1,965,483
|7,284
|1.49
|1,762,490
|5,996
|1.38
|1,355,685
|3,279
|0.96
|Short-term borrowings
|69,326
|491
|2.81
|70,389
|513
|2.89
|44,515
|341
|3.07
|38,721
|294
|3.08
|23,087
|12
|0.21
|Long-term borrowings
|255,369
|2,967
|4.61
|255,358
|2,968
|4.61
|255,347
|2,939
|4.62
|257,558
|2,910
|4.58
|255,326
|2,978
|4.64
|Total Borrowings
|324,695
|3,458
|4.23
|325,747
|3,481
|4.24
|299,862
|3,280
|4.39
|296,279
|3,204
|4.39
|278,413
|2,990
|4.27
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,235,612
|10,005
|1.78
|2,242,675
|10,353
|1.83
|2,265,345
|10,564
|1.87
|2,058,769
|9,200
|1.81
|1,634,098
|6,269
|1.53
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|592,956
|593,800
|563,321
|512,966
|464,949
|Other liabilities
|40,963
|39,397
|39,271
|36,934
|27,887
|Stockholders' Equity
|415,701
|402,343
|390,575
|360,446
|306,008
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,285,232
|$
|3,278,215
|$
|3,258,512
|$
|2,969,115
|$
|2,432,942
|Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|33,021
|32,298
|31,171
|27,245
|21,264
|Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
|(170
|)
|(161
|)
|(159
|)
|(155
|)
|(152
|)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|32,851
|$
|32,137
|$
|31,012
|$
|27,090
|$
|21,112
|Cost of Funds
|1.40
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.19
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.36
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.21
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.81
|%
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|Year Ended December 31, 2025
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest1
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest1
|Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|2,245,727
|$
|142,485
|6.34
|%
|$
|1,605,976
|$
|90,547
|5.64
|%
|Tax-exempt
|58,552
|1,615
|2.76
|62,532
|1,559
|2.49
|Total Loans 2
|2,304,279
|144,100
|6.25
|1,668,508
|92,106
|5.52
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|474,424
|14,494
|3.06
|445,531
|11,718
|2.63
|Tax-exempt
|54,148
|1,454
|2.69
|54,596
|1,438
|2.63
|Total Investments 3
|528,572
|15,948
|3.02
|500,127
|13,156
|2.63
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|89,034
|3,808
|4.28
|53,482
|2,832
|5.30
|Total Earning Assets
|2,921,885
|163,856
|5.61
|2,222,117
|108,094
|4.86
|Cash and due from banks
|24,672
|20,920
|Premises and equipment
|31,188
|25,873
|Other assets
|244,251
|185,037
|Allowance for credit losses
|(23,141
|)
|(18,589
|)
|Total Assets
|$
|3,198,855
|$
|2,435,358
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|609,263
|$
|2,153
|0.35
|%
|$
|516,033
|$
|1,603
|0.31
|%
|Money markets
|496,820
|9,542
|1.92
|248,733
|2,588
|1.04
|Savings deposits
|334,956
|107
|0.03
|324,034
|118
|0.04
|Time deposits
|448,398
|14,897
|3.32
|258,560
|6,885
|2.66
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,889,437
|26,699
|1.41
|1,347,360
|11,194
|0.83
|Short-term borrowings
|55,862
|1,639
|2.93
|36,492
|859
|2.35
|Long-term borrowings
|255,901
|11,784
|4.60
|253,671
|11,801
|4.65
|Total Borrowings
|311,763
|13,423
|4.31
|290,163
|12,660
|4.36
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,201,200
|40,122
|1.82
|1,637,523
|23,854
|1.46
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|566,057
|478,534
|Other liabilities
|39,153
|28,276
|Stockholders' Equity
|392,445
|291,025
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,198,855
|$
|2,435,358
|Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|123,734
|84,240
|Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
|(644
|)
|(629
|)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|123,090
|$
|83,611
|Cost of Funds
|1.45
|%
|1.13
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.23
|%
|3.79
|%
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
| Loan and Deposit Detail by Type Variance
|Variance
| December 2025 vs.
| December 2025 vs.
|(Dollars in thousands)
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
| December 31, 2024
| September 2025
| December 2024
|Loans
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,273,813
|$
|1,263,896
|$
|969,514
|$
|9,917
|$
|304,299
|Residential mortgage
|599,051
|593,283
|401,950
|5,768
|197,101
|Commercial and industrial
|205,452
|218,364
|140,906
|(12,912
|)
|64,546
|Home equity lines of credit
|127,341
|125,839
|85,685
|1,502
|41,656
|Real estate construction
|116,680
|126,451
|76,773
|(9,771
|)
|39,907
|Consumer
|10,140
|10,144
|9,318
|(4
|)
|822
|Gross loans
|2,332,477
|2,337,977
|1,684,146
|(5,500
|)
|648,331
|Unearned income
|(1,963
|)
|(1,372
|)
|(1,236
|)
|(591
|)
|(727
|)
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|2,330,514
|$
|2,336,605
|$
|1,682,910
|$
|(6,091
|)
|$
|647,604
|Variance
| December 2025 vs.
| December 2025 vs.
| (Dollars in thousands)
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
| September 2025
| December 2024
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|553,855
|$
|581,697
|$
|451,503
|$
|(27,842
|)
|$
|102,352
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|623,620
|614,130
|505,096
|9,490
|118,524
|Money market
|485,808
|493,430
|251,667
|(7,622
|)
|234,141
|Savings
|333,973
|330,200
|311,207
|3,773
|22,766
|Total demand and savings
|1,997,256
|2,019,457
|1,519,473
|(22,201
|)
|477,783
|Time
|452,929
|446,439
|273,028
|6,490
|179,901
|Total deposits
|$
|2,450,185
|$
|2,465,896
|$
|1,792,501
|$
|(15,711
|)
|$
|657,684
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Tangible book value per share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|419,974
|$
|408,642
|$
|395,151
|$
|386,883
|$
|303,273
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(86,884
|)
|(88,014
|)
|(89,143
|)
|(90,284
|)
|(52,023
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|333,090
|$
|320,628
|$
|306,008
|$
|296,599
|$
|251,250
|Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)
|10,337,757
|10,387,135
|10,442,269
|10,506,822
|8,515,347
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|32.22
|$
|30.87
|$
|29.30
|$
|28.23
|$
|29.51
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|333,090
|$
|320,628
|$
|306,008
|$
|296,599
|$
|251,250
|Total assets
|$
|3,228,126
|$
|3,250,838
|$
|3,259,528
|$
|3,270,041
|$
|2,394,830
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(86,884
|)
|(88,014
|)
|(89,143
|)
|(90,284
|)
|(52,023
|)
|Total tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|3,141,242
|$
|3,162,824
|$
|3,170,385
|$
|3,179,757
|$
|2,342,807
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|10.60
|%
|10.14
|%
|9.65
|%
|9.33
|%
|10.72
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|23,453
|$
|22,361
|$
|25,366
|$
|29,335
|$
|18,388
|Less: Intangible amortization
|1,130
|1,129
|1,141
|857
|304
|Less: Merger-related expense
|575
|169
|1,943
|8,031
|885
|Noninterest expense (numerator)
|$
|21,748
|$
|21,063
|$
|22,282
|$
|20,447
|$
|17,199
|Net interest income
|$
|32,851
|$
|32,137
|$
|31,012
|$
|27,090
|$
|21,112
|Plus: Total noninterest income
|4,332
|8,411
|8,682
|7,184
|5,803
|Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds
|-
|-
|31
|254
|-
|Less: Net (losses) gains on sales or calls of securities
|(3,557
|)
|-
|22
|-
|-
|Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|4
|9
|3
|14
|(28
|)
|Total revenue (denominator)
|$
|40,736
|$
|40,539
|$
|39,638
|$
|34,006
|$
|26,943
|Efficiency ratio
|53.39
|%
|51.96
|%
|56.21
|%
|60.13
|%
|63.83
|%
| Non-GAAP Reconciliation, continued
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|2025
|2024
|Core return on average assets
| Net income
|$
| 10,805
|$
|14,870
|$
|6,595
|$
| 37,051
|$
|31,846
|Initial ACL for non-purchased credit deteriorated loans, net of taxes
|-
| -
| -
|4,257
| -
|Loss on securities repositioning, net of taxes
|2,768
| -
| -
|2,768
| -
|Merger-related expense, net of taxes
|447
|131
|685
|8,339
|1,582
|Core net income (numerator)
|$
|14,020
|$
|15,001
|$
|7,280
|$
|52,415
|$
|33,428
|Average assets (denominator)
|$
|3,285,232
|$
|3,278,215
|$
|2,432,942
|$
|3,198,855
|$
|2,435,358
|Core return on average assets
| 1.69
|%
| 1.82
|%
| 1.19
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.37
|%
|Core return on average equity
|Core net income (numerator)
|$
| 14,020
|$
| 15,001
|$
| 7,280
|$
|52,415
|$
|33,428
|Average equity (denominator)
|$
| 415,701
|$
| 402,343
|$
| 306,008
|$
|392,445
|$
|291,025
|Core return on average equity
| 13.38
|%
|%
| 9.46
|%
|13.36
|%
|11.49
|%
