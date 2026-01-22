Global Superstar Shah Rukh Khan To Receive“Global Style Icon” Award At Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – One of the world's most recognizable cultural icons, Shah Rukh Khan, is to receive the“Global Style Icon” award at Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, cementing the event as a centerpiece of Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion.

Taking place from 29–30 January 2026, Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion is a landmark fashion takeover of the world's most visited mall, bringing together fashion, culture and global influence across two days. Organised by Lana, The Festival culminates on 30 January with the Global Fashion Awards, hosted at Armani Hotel Dubai, the spectacular ending of the program.

Widely regarded as one of the most successful and recognizable film stars in history, Shah Rukh Khan' will be attending the event to receive the highly prestigious award. His career spans more than three decades and over 100 films, with a global box office exceeding $1 billion. His impact extends far beyond cinema: Khan is a cultural force who has redefined stardom with his versatility, longevity, and an unparalleled connection with audiences worldwide.

Through his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, he has helped redefine modern Indian cinema and large-scale live entertainment. Red Chillies cutting-edge VFX division pushes the boundaries of Indian filmmaking, earning accolades worldwide. SRK's passion transcends cinema into the world of sports and education. As co-owner and mentor of Knight Rider Sports and KidZania, he excels in various entrepreneurial ventures.

A recipient of multiple international honors and state awards, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrated not only for his artistic achievements, but for his unparalleled global appeal – commanding one of the largest fan followings of any individual in the world. Two Days. One Landmark Fashion Moment.

Day One of the Festival features a curated programme of ticketed masterclasses, led by influential fashion and beauty figures, offering public access to industry insight, creativity and expertise.

Day Two culminates in Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, comprising a headline runway presentation followed by an award ceremony celebrating excellence across fashion, beauty and cultural influence.

Shah Rukh Khan's attendance at the Global Fashion Awards underscores the Festival's international ambition, placing one of the world's most powerful cultural icons at the center of Dubai's newest and most prestigious fashion platform.

