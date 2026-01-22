403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GEMS Education Appoints Rebecca Crean As Principal Of GEMS Firstpoint School
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
Rebecca Crean brings more than 20 years of UK and international school leadership experience
Appointment supports FPS's continued focus on academic excellence, wellbeing, and inclusive, future-ready learning
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment