Azerbaijan Set To Perform First Robotic Kidney Transplant In Caucasus Region
Speaking to reporters during a briefing on the hospital's first-ever robotic surgical procedure, Ahmadov noted that the operation is expected to take place in the coming months.
Beyond modern equipment, Ahmadov said, the success of a kidney transplant depends heavily on the experience of the surgeon and the ability to secure the proper license to operate.
“After finding an experienced specialist and obtaining a license, the kidney transplant operation will also be carried out at Yeni Klinika. The necessary equipment and technologies have already been ordered and are being brought into the country. This process will take at most 2–3 months,” he said.
Ahmadov described robotic surgery as particularly well-suited for organ transplantation, noting that it helps minimize blood loss and reduces overall surgical risks.
Earlier on the same day, the Clinic performed its first robotic surgical operation. The procedure also marked the first use of robotic surgery within medical institutions operating under the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (TABİB).
