MEDİA Agency Sounds Alarm Over Deepfake Statements Impersonating Azerbaijani President

2026-01-22 09:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Fake statements created using deepfake technology and falsely attributed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been circulated on several accounts on the Facebook social media platform, the Media Development Agency (MEDİA) stated, Trend reports.

According to the agency, the disinformation was produced with the help of artificial intelligence and is aimed at misleading public opinion.

The agency said the fabricated content is designed to obtain citizens' personal data and cause them financial harm.

It was noted that similar cases of cyber fraud involving such content have recently become frequent on the Facebook platform. In this regard, MEDİA has called on Meta, the owner of Facebook, to take prompt and effective measures to remove harmful content.

The agency also urged the public to rely only on information provided by official sources and called on journalists and public activists to consistently demonstrate principled positions against such cases. It emphasized the need for vigilance at a time when fake and misleading information campaigns and content created using deepfake technologies are becoming increasingly widespread.

Trend News Agency

