Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kryvyi Rih Rises To 11, Including Three Children
“A combined missile-and-drone attack struck our city. Residential areas and infrastructure facilities were hit. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing at several locations simultaneously. Preliminary information indicates that 11 people were injured, including three children,” Vilkul wrote.
Vilkul added that eight people, including a 1.5-year-old boy, were taken to hospitals. All are in moderate condition, and doctors are providing full care. Two other children, aged 8 and 10, are also in moderate condition and were transported by ambulance to a children's hospital.
“A two-story residential building was severely damaged, along with private homes, administrative buildings, infrastructure facilities, and a cultural center. About 10,000 residents are without electricity. We are trying to restart large boiler plants, but the temperature of the heating medium will drop,” Vilkul wrote.
The city water utility has partially switched to generators. Authorities assured that water supply will continue, though pressure will be lower. All emergency and municipal services are working on-site.Read also: Russian attack kills 17-year-old boy in Odesa region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with missiles, leaving five people injured, including a 1.5-year-old boy.
