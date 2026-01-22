Clearing Operations Completed In Kupiansk With Up To 50 Invaders Remaining

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In Kupiansk itself, the city has been cleared of Russian occupiers, of those units of Russian occupiers who are still present in several of its neighborhoods. I'm not even talking about districts, I'm talking about neighborhoods,” Trehubov said.

According to him, the number of Russian troops who may still be in the city is not significant.“There are about 27, well, let's multiply that by two or three. Well, I think there are still about 50. Well, that's if we take the maximum,” he clarified.

Trehubov also stressed that the occupiers are not showing any willingness to surrender en masse.“A few are being taken prisoner there, but it's literally a few a week,” he explained.

The JFG representative noted that at the same time, the situation on the flanks around Kupiansk remains unchanged, despite constant attempts by the enemy to advance.“On the flanks, there are constant attempts to break through east of the city, directly across the river, but without much success, and constant attempts to somehow overcome this distance north of the city - also without success,” Trehubov said.

He added that even in the Russian information space, the loss of the city is already being acknowledged.

As reported by Ukrinform, eight Russian attacks took place on the Kupiansk direction of the fron line over the past day, January 21. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Bohuslavka.

