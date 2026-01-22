Assistant Professor of Law and Society, University of Calgary

Dr. Qian Liu's research has examined legal consciousness in Asian and Canadian societies, Asian Canadians in the legal profession, legal consciousness, Chinese family relations, gender and sexualities in the Chinese context, and dispute resolution among Chinese immigrants. She has published several articles in leading law and society journals, such as Law & Society Review, Law & Social Inquiry, Journal of Law and Society, Law & Policy, Asian Journal of Law and Society, and International Journal of Law in Context, among others.

Dr. Liu is working on a book manuscript on the legal consciousness of leftover women in China (scheduled to be published in August 2025, University of California Press). Since June 2023, Dr. Liu has been conducting a research project on the legal consciousness of Chinese immigrants in Alberta and British Columbia (funded by the SSHRC Insight Development Grant) and another project on the experiences of Asian Canadian lawyers and law students (funded by Faculty of Arts EDIA Grant).

She is on the Asian Law and Society Association Board of Trustees and the Editorial Board of the Asian Journal of Law and Society.

–present Assistant Professor of Law and Society, University of Calgary

2020 Faculty of Law, University of Victoria, Canada, Law and Society

ExperienceEducation