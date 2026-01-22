Neville Morley

Professor in Classics, Ancient History, Religion, and Theology, University of Exeter

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I've worked at the University of Exeter since 2016, having previously spent over twenty years at Bristol. I teach and research on both classical Greek and Roman history, with a particular focus in recent years on historiography, political theory and the reception and influence of ancient texts and examples in the modern world, especially Thucydides.

I am currently writing a book on What Thucydides Knew for Princeton University Press, about how Thucydides has been read as a guide to modern politics and how he could help us understand them if we read him better. I am also a Leverhulme Trust Major Research Fellow (2024-6), working on a project in Marx, Class and Antiquity, including writing books on Marx and Antiquity for Oxford University Press and Class: antiquity and its legacy for Bloomsbury. In the longer term I am developing a project on decadence as a form of political thinking, and co-editing a volume on The Futures of Greek and Roman History for Cambridge University Press.

I am also actively engaged with the public understanding of ancient history. As well as writing pieces for non-academic audiences, I blog regularly about my research, about the reception of Thucydides and his potential relevance to contemporary issues, and about anything else that catches my interest, at

–present Professor in Classics, Ancient History, Religion, and Theology, University of Exeter

Experience