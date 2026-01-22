MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Omai Gold Engages SLR Consulting to Deliver an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment

January 22, 2026 8:23 AM EST | Source: Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) (" Omai Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged SLR Consulting to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its 100% owned Omai Gold Project in Guyana, South America. The anticipated PEA will be supported by a mine plan that incorporates the much expanded Wenot open pit deposit, together with the immediately adjacent Gilt Creek underground deposit. This is an important milestone that sets the groundwork for a continued aggressive plan to advance the Omai Project towards development. The updated MRE is expected in Q1 2026, to be followed by the PEA in Q2 2026.

SLR Consulting is an industry leader in mining advisory and technical services and has supported projects globally for more than 35 years. With multidisciplinary expertise and capabilities spanning geology, resource estimation, engineering, metallurgy, mine waste, and environment, SLR delivers end-to-end support across all stages of the mining life cycle. SLR's Mining Advisory team has extensive experience in all commodities and mining areas of the world and is a trusted partner to clients seeking independent, high-quality guidance and technical support.

Elaine Ellingham, President and CEO commented: "These next steps will provide all stakeholders with a better understanding of the size and value potential of the Omai Project. Omai has already been identified as the largest gold project in Guyana following our much increased Mineral Resource Estimate announced just five months ago, in August last year. Since then, we had five drills turning until just before the holiday break in December. The additional drilling will contribute to the updated MRE which will form the base for the PEA. We anticipate that this upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment will be transformational and will illuminate the pathway to development."

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield. In August 2025, the Company announced a 96% increase to the Wenot Gold Deposit NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) to 970,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) averaging 1.46 g/t Au, contained in 20.7 Mt and 3,717,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.82 g/t Au, contained in 63.4 Mt. This brings the global MRE at Omai, including the Wenot and adjacent Gilt Creek deposits, to 2,121,000 ounces of gold (Indicated MRE) averaging 2.07 g/t Au in 31.9 Mt and 4,382,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.95 g/t Au in 69.9 Mt. A baseline PEA announced in April 2024, contemplated an open pit-only development scenario and included less than 30% of the new Mineral Resource Estimate for Omai. Three drills have commenced the 2026 drill program: at Wenot the focus is to further test the limits of the deposit, including both east and west, and to commence upgrading the large Inferred MRE to Indicated. Additional drilling will continue to explore certain known gold occurrences for possible near-surface higher-grade satellite deposits. An updated MRE and PEA are planned for H1 2026 to include the expanded Wenot open pit deposit and the adjacent Gilt Creek underground deposit. The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai site significantly benefits from existing infrastructure, including an on-site airstrip, and is connected by road to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden.

1NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 9, 2025 titled "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is available on and on the Company's website.

2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on , including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.

Qualified Person

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is a director and officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please see our website or contact:

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo.

President & CEO

...

+1.416.473.5351

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of completion of the drill program, and the potential for the Omai Gold Project to allow Omai to build significant gold Mineral Resources at attractive grades, and forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the price of gold and copper; and the results of current exploration. Further, the Mineral Resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of process recovery will be realized. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource Estimates that are not Mineral Reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at . The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The accuracy of any Mineral Resource Estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource Estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling, and development; (iii) results of future test mining and other testing; (iv) metallurgical testing and other studies; (v) results of geological and structural modeling including block model design; (vi) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (vii) the evaluation of future mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (viii) the possible failure to receive required permits, licenses and other approvals. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "Inferred" or "Indicated" Mineral Resource Estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource Estimates disclosed in this news release were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the " CIM Standards ") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators (" NI 43-101 ").







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Omai Gold Mines Corp.