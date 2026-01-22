MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sitka Drills 150.3 Metres of 1.49 g/t Gold, Including 1.7 Metres of 26.70 g/t Gold, Expanding Near-Surface Higher Grade Gold Zone at the Rhosgobel Discovery to 1.1 km Strike Length at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Drillhole DDRCRG-25-033 returned 150.3 m of 1.49 g/t Au, including 1.7 m of 26.70 g/t Au at the Rhosgobel Intrusion

Drillhole DDRCRG-25-029 returned 99.1 m of 1.33 g/t Au, including 2.1 m of 8.44 g/t Au at the Rhosgobel Intrusion

Drillhole DDRCRG-25-004 returned 85.4 m of 0.138% WO 3 (tungsten trioxide) from 94.0m, 60.0 m of 0.134% WO 3 from 202.0 m, and 35.0 m of 0.121% WO 3 from 285.0 m.

Assay results from Rhosgobel confirm the entire 1.1 km strike length drilled in 2025 drilling is mineralized and remains open in all directions. Additional analytical work on the 2025 drill core (~5,500 samples on 32 drill holes) has commenced to further define tungsten distribution across Rhosgobel.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results from the 2025 diamond drilling completed at the Rhosgobel discovery at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Analytical results for drill holes DDRCRG-25-029 through DDRCRG-25-043 have been received and compiled and are reported herein. These results continue to expand the known mineralization at Rhosgobel, a reduced intrusion-related gold deposit target located within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC; see Figures 9 and 10), 5 km south of Sitka's Blackjack Deposit (Figure 1). Highlights of the reported drill holes include drill DDRCRG-25-033, which intersected 150.3 m of 1.49 g/t gold from 15.8 m and drill hole DDRCRG-25-029, which intersected 99.1 m of 1.33 g/t gold from 19.8 m.

Results from additional tungsten assays for hole DDRCRG-24-004 have also been received and highlights include 85.4 m of 0.138% WO 3 (tungsten trioxide) from 94.0m, 60.0 m of 0.134% WO 3 from 202.0 m, and 35.0 m of 0.121% WO 3 from 285.0 m. The Company is encouraged by these results which demonstrate the potential for tungsten to be a significant by-product at Rhosgobel.







"This final set of drill results from our 2025 drilling program at Rhosgobel confirms that Sitka has discovered a significant new gold deposit that begins at surface at our RC Gold Project in the Yukon," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold Corp. "Rhosgobel has rapidly advanced from an early-stage discovery to a deposit-scale system, with 43 diamond drill holes now defining a zone of substantial gold endowment that extends at least 1.1 kilometres in strike length, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Achieving this level of advancement in just 12 months is a testament to both the execution of our technical team and to the underlying potential of this target. Drilling at Rhosgobel has intersected gold in every hole completed to date and has consistently returned strong gold grades over meaningful intervals, highlighting both the quality and scale of this mineralized system. In addition, tungsten assays point to the potential for a valuable critical mineral by-product at Rhosgobel, which could further enhance the overall economics of the deposit. An initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Rhosgobel is planned for Q1 this year.

"Our successful 2025 drilling program at RC Gold, which included over 30,000 metres of drilling within the 5 kilometre trend from Rhosgobel in the south to Blackjack in the north, confirmed reduced intrusion-related gold mineralization at every target we tested, with visible gold observed in multiple drill holes, demonstrating the impressive size and consistency of the underlying mineralized system within the target rich Clear Creek Intrusive Complex and underscoring the district-scale opportunity at RC Gold. With a fully funded 60,000 metre diamond drill program scheduled to commence next month, we are about to enter an aggressive new phase of exploration that will focus on expanding the Rhosgobel, Blackjack and Eiger deposits and unlocking additional discovery upside at Bearpaw and the Pukelman-Contact area while testing several other highly prospective drill targets, setting the stage for another highly impactful year of exploration."







Figure 1. Long Section of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC).

Figure 2: A plan map of drilling at the Rhosgobel discovery within the gold-in-soil anomaly of the target area. Drilling assays to date have confirmed a mineralized strike length of at least 1.1 km in length which remains open in all directions. Click HERE to view cross sections on the website.

Figure 3: Examples of visible gold (VG) observed in drill core at Rhosgobel. Click HERE to see additional images of VG from Rhosgobel.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Example of sheeted quartz - tourmaline veins in megacrystic quartz monzonite in DDRCRG-25-033 from the 38.0 m interval starting from 55.51 m; note the small lamprophyre dyke at approximately 69.0 m.

RHOSGOBEL DRILLING

To date, 43 holes totalling 12,722 m have been completed at Rhosgobel. All holes drilled have intersected significant reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Visible gold has been observed within all styles of veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and molybdenite. Drilling to date has traced gold mineralization over a strike length of approximately 1.1 kilometres within a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km surface signature represented by a gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to >500 ppb (Figure 4). Gold mineralization at Rhosgobel begins at surface, extends to a depth of over 400 metres and remains open in all directions.

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.







TUNGSTEN AT RHOSGOBEL

Tungsten mineralization continues to be observed at Rhosgobel, suggesting it could be an economic by-product of potential future production. Tungsten mineralization has been observed in all of the drill holes completed to date at Rhosgobel and occurs as coarse (up to 5 cm) scheelite crystals within the sub-metre scale quartz, and quartz tourmaline veins and as smaller (0.5-1 cm) crystals with the centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins.

Drill hole DDRCRG-25-004, which intersected 239.9 m of 0.60 g/t Au from surface, including 20.0 m of 1.02 g/t Au from surface, 18.0 m of 1.36 g/t Au from 100m and 14.1 m of 1.06 g/t Au from 138.8 m (See press release dated August 12, 2025) was chosen to continue test work to compare methods to provide an accurate tungsten analysis including a lithium borate fusion with an XRF finish, sodium peroxide fusion with an ICS-AES finish, and 4-acid digest with ICS-MS finish to compare results. Results from this test work confirmed that a lithium borate fusion with an XRF finish provides the most reliable results for WO3 and this method was chosen to carry out additional work (~5,500 samples on 32 drill holes) to define the tungsten distribution across the Rhosgobel intrusion.

Drill hole DDRCRG-25-004 intersected 85.4 m of 0.138% WO 3 from 94.0m, 60.0 m of 0.134% WO 3 from 202.0 m, and 35.0 m of 0.121% WO 3 from 285.0 m.







Figure 6: A cross section showing gold and tungsten assay results of DDRCRG-25-004 along with instances of visible gold observed in the drill core (yellow stars). Note: Samples for DDRCRG-25-003 have been submitted for WO3 analysis and are currently pending.

Figure 7: Example of scheelite (top picture), a common tungsten mineral, illuminated by ultra-violet light with visible gold and bismuthinite (red circles) in a quartz vein in drill core from the Rhosgobel intrusion along with an additional example of visible gold (bottom picture), both observed in DDRCRG-25-042.

Figure 8: A plan map showing the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) location within the district-scale RC Gold Project showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger along with the newly discovered Rhosgobel zone and several other high-priority drill targets and multiple exploration targets. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the existing road network on the project and occur in an area measuring approximately five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Several regional exploration and drill targets are also highlighted across the project area (yellow and orange stars).

Figure 9*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work planned in 2026.

* References for Figure 9 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals: O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)







Figure 10: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and on the Company's website ( ).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosggobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018.

(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022.

(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020.

(4) July 8, 2025,Banyan Gold Corp., News Release.

(5)

(6) Jutras, M. 2022. Technical Report on the Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada, prepared for Victoria Gold Corp and filed on SEDAR ( ) with an effective date of September 15, 2022

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41). All reported tungsten values are from XRF analysis on a lithium borate fusion (ALS code: XRF-15b).

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $45 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at .

Upcoming Events

3rd Annual Canadian Critical Minerals Opportunity Forum: New York, New York, January 21, 2026

Metals Investor Forum (MIF): Vancouver, BC: January 23 - 24, 2026

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC): Vancouver, BC: January 25 - 26, 2026 AME Roundup: Vancouver, BC: January 26 - 29, 2026

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

" Donald Penner "

President and Director

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.







