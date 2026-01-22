Barclays And Factset Enter A Multiyear Strategic Agreement
“Market data is undergoing an intense period of change whereby customers of market data providers are evolving from consumers to co-creators of capabilities to yield competitive insights,” said Georges Lauchard, Investment Bank COO at Barclays.
FactSet will provide Barclays with access to a comprehensive suite of its products, data, and enabling solutions alongside ways of working to ensure delivery of the best solutions for customers and clients.
“Together, Barclays and FactSet are poised to set new standards for efficiency and transparency in financial data, reaffirming our mutual commitment to shaping the future of capital markets,” said Goran Skoko, Chief Revenue Officer at FactSet.
In addition, Barclays has been invited to join FactSet's Client Advisory Board, enabling both organizations to collaborate closely on shaping future data and technology solutions to better serve the industry.
