Aviation Gas Turbine Industry Research Report 2026: $16.21 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Gas Turbine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The aviation gas turbine market has experienced significant growth and is expected to expand further. The market will increase from $12.14 billion in 2025 to $12.88 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to past growth include increased production of commercial and military aircraft, advancements in compressor and turbine technologies, and a rise in maintenance cycles positively affecting combustion chamber and exhaust component replacements. Global air travel expansion has also fueled demand for reliable propulsion systems.

Forecasts anticipate market growth reaching $16.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is driven by the development of fuel-efficient gas turbines, higher investments in hybrid-electric propulsion systems, and the increased use of additive manufacturing for optimized turbine components. The aviation industry also sees a high demand for engines supporting long-haul and supersonic aircraft, alongside the development of digital twins and advanced analytics for performance optimization.

Growing numbers of global travelers are a key growth driver of the market. According to Eurostat, EU air travel reached 973 million passengers in 2023, a 19.3% increase from 2022, demonstrating a surge in demand for aviation gas turbines.

Leading companies are focusing on single-engine turboprops for improved fuel efficiency and performance in short-haul flights. Piper Aircraft Inc. introduced the M700 Fury in February 2024, boasting a maximum cruise speed of 301 knots, and advanced avionics like the Garmin G3000 suite.

Strategic partnerships are shaping the industry landscape. In August 2023, Doosan Corp. partnered with South Korea's Agency for Defense Development to enhance its aviation gas turbine portfolio. Such collaborations are pivotal in leveraging expertise and expanding capabilities in the market.

Significant market players include General Electric Company, CFM International Inc., Pratt & Whitney Co. Inc., and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. North America was the largest region in the market by 2025, but regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others are increasingly participating.

Global trade and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, impacting the cost of importing essential components. However, these challenges encourage local manufacturing, fostering innovation and investments in domestic solutions.

An in-depth market research report provides insights into the global aviation gas turbines market, including market size, regional analysis, competing entities, and emerging trends. The report also explores detailed market segments and offers strategic recommendations for navigating the fast-evolving international environment.

Aviation gas turbines, essential rotary engines, convert combustion gases into energy for aircraft propulsion. The market includes diverse categories such as turbojet and turboprop engines, serving commercial, defense, and business aircraft needs worldwide.

Countries covered in the research report include major markets like the USA, China, and Germany, amongst others. The market's value is derived from the sale of turbines and related services, emphasizing revenues generated within each specified region.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Types include Turbojet, Turbofan, Turboprop, and others. Propulsion includes Electric and Special Fuel-based Commercial Aircraft across Applications like Commercial, Defense, and Business Aircraft.

Subsegments: Turbojet subcategories include Single and Twin-Stream Turbojets; Turbofan consists of Low and High-Bypass Turbofans; Turboprop features Regional and Military Engines, and other types include Turboshaft, Direct-Fan, and Hybrid Engines.

Key Companies: Listed companies include General Electric Company, CFM International Inc., Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings, and others. Geographies: Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more, spanning regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes:

