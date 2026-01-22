Universal Commercial Real Estate Group, PLLC Joins TCN Worldwide, Expanding Presence In The Mid-South

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Memphis-based commercial real estate firm joins international alliance of independent brokerage firms

Memphis, TN, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, a global alliance of independent commercial real estate firms, is pleased to announce that Universal Commercial Real Estate Group, PLLC (Universal Commercial) has joined the organization as a new member firm, strengthening TCN Worldwide's presence in the Greater Memphis, Tennessee market.

Based in Memphis, and founded in 2007, Universal Commercial is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm serving investors, property owners, tenants, and developers throughout the Mid-South. The firm provides a wide range of services, including acquisition and disposition brokerage, tenant and landlord representation, lease negotiations, advisory consulting, and project management across multiple commercial property sectors.

“Universal Commercial brings strong local market insight and a practical, client-focused approach to our network,” said Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide.“Their experience in the Memphis market and commitment to tailored advisory services align well with TCN Worldwide's collaborative model and global platform.” Ford added,“Universal Commercial has built its business around delivering thoughtful guidance and responsive service, helping clients navigate complex real estate decisions with clarity and confidence.”

“Becoming part of TCN Worldwide allows us to extend our reach while maintaining the personalized service our clients expect,” said Darrell Cobbins, President & Principal Broker of Universal Commercial.“Access to a global network of independent firms enhances our ability to support clients whose real estate needs extend beyond the local market.” Cobbins is a 25-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry and founded Universal Commercial in 2007.

Through its membership in TCN Worldwide, Universal Commercial gains access to a global network, shared market intelligence, and cross-market collaboration spanning more than 200 markets worldwide. Clients benefit from trusted regional expertise supported by international insights and global resources, helping them navigate opportunities and challenges across markets with confidence.

About Universal Commercial Real Estate

Universal Commercial Real Estate Group, PLLC is a Memphis-based commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm providing strategic services to investors, owners, and occupiers across the Mid-South. Universal Commercial provides brokerage, strategic planning, portfolio optimization, and consulting services. The firm emphasizes market knowledge, integrity, and personalized solutions designed to support each client's business objectives. Clients have included such notable companies as FedEx, Cummins, Coca-Cola, BlueCrossBlueShield of TN, Wells Fargo, City of Memphis, Crosstown Concourse, Northside Square, Regional One Health, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation, and A2H Architects. Learn more at

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.

