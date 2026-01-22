Ivans Index Q4 And Year-End 2025 Results Released

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal rates for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers' Compensation remain up year over year; rate change variable quarter over quarter

Chicago, IL., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced the results for Q4 2025 Ivans IndexTM, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. The fourth quarter results of 2025 showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers' Compensation, are up year over year. Compared to Q3 2025, General Liability, Commercial Property, and Umbrella experienced an increase in average premium renewal rates in Q4 2025, while Commercial Auto, Business Owner's Policy and Workers' Compensation experienced a decrease.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q4 2025 highlights include:



Commercial Auto: Q4 2025 average premium renewal rate averaged 6.97%, a decrease compared to Q3 2025's average premium renewal rate of 7.60%. Q4 began in October with the highest rate change of the quarter, averaging 7.57%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in December, averaging 6.46%.

BOP: Premium renewal rate change for BOP averaged 7.52% in Q4 2025, with a quarter high in December at 7.58% and a low in November at 7.46%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 7.55% in Q3 2025.

General Liability: Fourth quarter 2025 premium renewal rate experienced a significant increase compared to Q3 2025, averaging 7.23% versus 5.89%. Q4 began in October with the lowest rate change of the quarter, averaging 7.04%, and ended with its highest rate of the quarter in December, averaging 7.52%.

Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate for Commercial Property averaged 8.01% in Q4 2025, with a quarter high in December at 8.34% and a low in October at 7.61%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter increased from 7.64% in Q3 2025.

Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a slight increase during Q4 2025 at 9.49% versus 8.99% in Q3 2025. Q4 reached its lowest rate change of the quarter in November, averaging 9.18%, and ended with its highest rate of the quarter in December, averaging 10.07%. Workers' Compensation: Workers' Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.61%, down from Q3 2025 at -1.42%. Q4 reached its highest rate change of the quarter in November, averaging -1.52%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in December, averaging -1.77%.



“The commercial insurance market remains firm overall, though renewal trends suggest it is gradually moving off the peak conditions of recent years,” said Kathy Hrach, senior vice president of Product Management, Ivans.“As carriers balance growth objectives with pressure from both primary and secondary loss exposure, the Ivans Index will serve as a key gauge for how the industry navigates broader market dynamics in 2026.”

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 600 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at ivansinsurance.

For more quarterly details and year-end results, download the Ivans Index report.

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

