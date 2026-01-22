Globex Current Cash And Share Position

The Duquesne West property is located in Duparquet Township, approximately 32 km northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. On July 9th, 2025, Emperor announced an Initial inferred Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate of 26.9 million tonnes containing 1.46 million ounces at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (click here to access Emperor's press release dated July 9, 2025 ). Emperor is currently in the midst of a 10,000 to 15,000 metre drill program.

In other news, Antimony Resources Inc. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE) paid Globex $125,000 cash and 250,000 shares (currently $0.64 CAD/share) to renew the Bald Hill Antimony Option in New Brunswick on which they are currently undertaking additional drilling on the high-grade antimony zone in order to outline a maiden resource (Click here for access to the Antimony Resources update press release January 14, 2026 ).

Globex, holds a significant cash and share position of approximately forty million dollars ($40,000,000), including 100,316 shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (currently $79.04 CAD/share), 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (currently $284.11 CAD/share) and 18,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (currently $55.55 CAD/share). The company has no debt and owns over 260 mineral assets, including over 100 royalties as well as real estate, all in tier one jurisdictions.

There are presently only 56,347,436 Globex shares outstanding. There has never been a rollback of shares since the listing in 1987.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.