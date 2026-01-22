Path2response Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

The appointment reflects Path2Response's ongoing commitment to experienced leadership focused on customer outcomes, disciplined execution, and modern data solutions.

“Path2Response was built to challenge the limitations of traditional data and modeling approaches by prioritizing recency, scale, and real-world performance,” said Brian Rainey, CEO of Path2Response.“Chris brings the leadership experience, commercial discipline, and industry perspective needed to help our customers make better decisions faster. His addition strengthens our ability to deliver modern solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.”

McDonald brings decades of C-level experience spanning founder-led innovation through high-growth and enterprise phases for B2B software and data-driven organizations. His background includes building companies from inception, scaling commercial operations, and leading revenue strategy, partnerships, and product commercialization across complex marketing and analytics ecosystems. In his new role, he will work closely with customers and agency partners to help them expand their capabilities, improve performance, and grow their businesses by applying Path2Response's modern, performance-driven solutions.

“I see this role as a servant-leadership opportunity-working on behalf of an industry whose progress depends on better, more responsible solutions,” said McDonald.“Brian and I have had the privilege of helping shape foundational platforms the industry still relies on today. I'm excited to once again help lead meaningful innovation forward, in partnership with our agency partners and the many brands we serve.”

“Path2Response has continued to invest in its core platform, data recency, and product extensions during a year when much of the industry was cutting back on people and product investment,” McDonald added.“Our agency partners and their clients are already seeing the impact of those investments in their results. It's a really good time to deliver strong performance and a well-differentiated product that meets the market's needs. I'm thrilled to help bring these solutions to a marketplace that's clearly ready for them.”

Path2Response's modern platform enables marketers to maximize recency, speed-to-market, and modeling precision. By integrating real-time behavioral data with an agile processing architecture and advanced modeling techniques, the platform delivers both flexibility and performance at scale.

With a clearer, more current view of consumer behavior, Path2Response allows marketers to respond faster, model more accurately, and identify the behavioral signals that matter most-turning insight into confident action and measurable performance.

About Path2Response

At Path2Response, we solve marketing's toughest challenge: finding the right audience at the target success criterion. We help brands, nonprofits, and agency partners across retail, nonprofit, travel, publishing, warranty, and consumer services acquire new customers and drive measurable performance.

By combining industry-leading recency, deep behavioral data, and advanced modeling on a modern, high-speed platform, Path2Response delivers the precision and scale today's marketers demand.

