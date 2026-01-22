Bangladesh Trolled After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub, 'Now It's Time For Pakistan' Chants Grow

Bangladesh on Thursday took a defiant stand, refusing to send its national cricket team to India for next month's T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected its request for a change of venue. The decision has effectively cleared the way for Scotland to replace Bangladesh in the tournament.

The ICC had issued an ultimatum on Wednesday, asking Bangladesh to either confirm participation or face replacement, stating that there was no credible threat to the safety of players, officials, or fans in India. Bangladesh was given time until Thursday to convey its final decision. Scotland, next in line based on team rankings, is set to step in if Bangladesh withdraws.

However, after a meeting with national team players, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul announced that the ICC's safety assessment was not acceptable to the country, signalling their refusal to travel for the tournament scheduled to begin on February 7.

“While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged. This concern is not based on abstract analysis. We are not convinced that they can ensure the safety of our entire team, journalists, and spectators. We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka,” Nazrul said.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play four matches in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. The team raised security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on the BCCI's instructions, citing unspecified“developments all around.”

"It is crucial to weigh the loss of not playing against the potential catastrophe of pushing players, fans, and journalists into a risky regional political situation. This is a government decision, as the state is responsible for determining whether its citizens face security risks abroad," Nazrul asserted.

'What Is Happening in Bangladesh Can Never Take Place in a Civil Society'

West Bengal BJP president and MP Samik Bhattacharya framed the issue not just as a sporting standoff, but as a reflection of the deteriorating situation inside Bangladesh itself.

“What is happening in Bangladesh can never take place in a civil society. Everyone is watching this,” Bhattacharya said.

In a statement that underscored cultural, emotional and civilisational ties, he added:“The Ghoshs, Boses, Duttas, Mitras, Agarwals, Jains, Jaiswals, the Buddhists, the Chakmas, the Christians that side are our blood, our brothers. We will not be silent if they are attacked and subjected to atrocities.”

Bhattacharya insisted that India did not wish to politicise cricket, but questioned the sustainability of ties amid Bangladesh's hardening stance.

“We do not want to bring politics into sports. But we need to think whether we should have ties with such a country, given the manner in which the situation has deteriorated.”

Former Cricketer Calls Bangladesh's Stand 'Sad But Quite Funny'

The political tone was echoed - albeit more bluntly - by former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan, who criticised Bangladesh's decision as self-defeating and emotionally driven.

“It's sad, but it's quite funny because they know the repercussions of just pulling out of such a big tournament and for what? Just getting miffed or sulking because just one player taken out of IPL has escalated to this point,” Wassan said.

Referring to pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI instructions, Wassan expressed shock at how a domestic league issue had escalated into an international boycott.

“They don't realise that the whole cricket system will suffer,” he warned.

Wassan backed the ICC's refusal to shift venues, saying:

“The ICC has made it clear that you can't just blackmail or bulldoze a big body like ICC to change their matches at the last minute. I think ICC has done right to put their foot down.”

He cautioned that Bangladesh could face long-term consequences.

“Bangladesh is now cutting the nose to spite the face... not realising that the financial sanctions will also be there, but the long-term results will be that cricket will suffer.”

ICC Rejects 'Single, Isolated' Security Concern

The ICC's position has been firm. On Wednesday, the world body made it clear that Bangladesh had failed to provide any independent security assessment that warranted a venue change.

“In the absence of any independent security findings that materially compromise the safety of the Bangladesh team, the ICC is unable to relocate fixtures,” the ICC stated.

The ICC also pointed out that Bangladesh was repeatedly linking its participation to“a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player's involvement in a domestic league.”

Relocating matches, the ICC warned, would carry“significant logistical and scheduling consequences” and risk setting a precedent that could undermine“the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of ICC governance.”

'Now It's Time For Pakistan'

Bangladesh's decision to refuse participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India has not only triggered political reactions and administrative consequences - it has also opened the floodgates to relentless trolling, viral memes and public ridicule across social media.

What Dhaka presented as a principled stance citing“security concerns” has rapidly snowballed into a public relations embarrassment, with fans pointing out the Pakistan Cricket Board's earlier offer to host Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches.

As Bangladesh digs in, the internet has already delivered its verdict.

