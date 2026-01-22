Janux Stock Is Rising Pre-Market After A New Oncology Deal With Bristol Myers Squibb
Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) announced on Thursday that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance the development of a new tumor-activated therapy.
The partnership focuses on a yet-to-be-disclosed solid tumor target expressed across multiple cancer types, aiming to expand treatment options for patients worldwide.
Collaboration Details
Under the agreement, Janux will manage preclinical development through IND submission, whileBristol Myers Squibb will hold the IND, oversee subsequent clinical development, and lead global commercialization efforts.
Following the announcement, Janux Therapeutics' stock traded over 8% higher in Thursday's premarket.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment