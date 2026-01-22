Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Janux Stock Is Rising Pre-Market After A New Oncology Deal With Bristol Myers Squibb

2026-01-22 09:00:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) announced on Thursday that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance the development of a new tumor-activated therapy. 

The partnership focuses on a yet-to-be-disclosed solid tumor target expressed across multiple cancer types, aiming to expand treatment options for patients worldwide.

Collaboration Details

Under the agreement, Janux will manage preclinical development through IND submission, whileBristol Myers Squibb will hold the IND, oversee subsequent clinical development, and lead global commercialization efforts. 

Following the announcement, Janux Therapeutics' stock traded over 8% higher in Thursday's premarket. 

AsiaNet News

