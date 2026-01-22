ASUS Announces Pre-Order Availability In Canada For Zenbook S16 And Zenbook 14

KEY POINTS



Next-Gen Power: AMD RyzenTM AI 7 445 processor with up to 50 TOPS NPU for fast, serious and efficient on-device AI performance

Ultraportable, without compromise: 1.1 cm–thin, 1.5 kg Zenbook S16 and 1.2 kg Zenbook 14 combine all-metal craftsmanship with effortless portability

ASUS Lumina OLED: Rich contrast and accurate color with up to 1100 nits peak brightness on the 16-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display of Zenbook S16 Quiet and secure: Efficient, distraction-free performance with <25 dB ambient cooling; secure ASUS Voice Print technology, face login, and Windows passkeys

Together, Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 address the full spectrum of premium mobile users, from creators and power users seeking uncompromising performance on a large canvas, to professionals and students who prioritize lightweight mobility with all-day battery life.



ZENBOOK S16 (UM5606GA)

Pro-Level AI Power in an Ultrathin Design

Zenbook S16 is engineered to deliver uncompromising performance in a remarkably slim and lightweight form factor. Powered by the latest AMD RyzenTM AI 7 445 processor with up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, it enables fast, efficient on-device AI computing for smoother multitasking, accelerated creative workflows, and more responsive everyday experiences. Designed as a Copilot+ laptop, Zenbook S16 brings intelligent performance that adapts seamlessly to how users work and create.

Sustained power in such a thin chassis is made possible by ASUS' advanced Thincredible thermal architecture, featuring a 37% larger 3D vapor chamber created through CNC milling. Optimized airflow channels and dedicated fan chamber outlets efficiently dissipate heat while maintaining near-silent operation, helping to reduce keyboard surface temperatures by up to 4°C for greater comfort. With a 28W CPU TDP and a high capacity 83Wh battery, Zenbook S16 balances power and endurance to support long hours of productivity without compromise.

Premium Craftsmanship, Immersive Experiences, and Intelligent Security

Zenbook S16 showcases ASUS' commitment to purposeful design and premium materials. Its CNC-machined 1.1 cm–slim, all-metal chassis, weighing just 1.5 kg, is crafted using Ceraluminum TM, a proprietary ceramic-aluminum composite developed over four years of research. The result is a surface that feels refined and durable, resists scratches and wear, and maintains a lightweight profile. Offered in Scandinavian White and Antrim Gray, the minimalist, Nordic-inspired aesthetic blends natural textures with modern sophistication.

Visual immersion takes center stage with the expansive 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits peak brightness1, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Pantone® Validated, and DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certification. Paired with a powerful six-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system, Zenbook S16 delivers rich, cinematic visuals and sound for work and entertainment alike.

Despite its power, Zenbook S16 remains discreet and quiet, operating at under 25 dBA thanks to ambient cooling and a precision-cut airflow grille. Security is equally refined, with support for Windows passkeys, Microsoft Pluton, Windows Hello facial recognition, and intelligent privacy features such as Adaptive Lock, Adaptive Dimming, and ASUS Voice Print for secure, personalized interactions.

Comprehensive connectivity including USB4®, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, and WiFi 7 ensures seamless integration with peripherals and fast, reliable wireless performance.

ZENBOOK 14 (UM3406GA)

Lightweight AI Performance for All-Day Productivity

Zenbook 14 is designed for users who prioritize effortless mobility without sacrificing performance. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI 7 445 processor with up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, this Copilot+ laptop delivers fast, efficient on-device AI computing to enhance multitasking, creative workflows, and everyday productivity. Integrated AMD RadeonTM 840M graphics provide smooth visuals and responsive performance for content creation, media consumption, and light gaming, all while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency.

Housed in a sleek 1.2 kg, 14.9 mm-thin all-metal chassis, Zenbook 14 is built to go anywhere. A high-capacity 75Wh battery supports long hours of unplugged use, enabling true all-day productivity, while convenient USB-C fast charging ensures quick top-ups when needed. The durable design meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, providing confidence for daily travel, work, and life on the move.

This balance of AI-powered performance, endurance, and ultra-light portability makes Zenbook 14 an ideal companion for professionals, students, and creators who need reliable power wherever they work.

Immersive OLED Visuals, Smart Connectivity, and Refined Design

Zenbook 14 delivers a premium visual experience through its 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display, offering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity in a web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio. With up to 600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and low blue-light certification, the display is optimized for both visual comfort and accurate color reproduction, ideal for productivity, streaming, and creative tasks.

Despite its compact size, Zenbook 14 offers a full range of connectivity options, including USB4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and an audio combo jack, eliminating the need for dongles while ensuring seamless compatibility with modern peripherals and displays. A 180° hinge enables flexible viewing angles and easy collaboration, while super-linear speakers with Dolby Atmos support deliver clear, immersive sound.

Everyday interactions are refined through thoughtful design details, including a comfortable ErgoSense keyboard, a large precision touchpad with optional NumberPad 2.0, and a quiet typing experience designed to minimize distractions. Privacy and security are enhanced with a Windows Hello IR camera, physical webcam privacy shield, and AI-powered noise cancelation for clearer video calls.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 2

Both the ASUS Zenbook 14 and Zenbook S16 will be available for pre-order starting January 22, 2026, with shipments expected on February 3, 2026, through the ASUS Store.

The Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), powered by AMD Ryzen AI 7 445, with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, starts at C$1,599 MSRP, while the Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA), powered by AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 with 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a stunning 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness starts at C$2,299 MSRP.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS Zenbook S16 (2026) UM5606GA

Model Name UM5606GA-DS71-CA CPU AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 Display 16" 16:10="" 3K="" (2880="" x="" 1800)="" Non-touch,="" ASUS="" Lumina="" OLED="" NanoEdge="" display="" with="" 90%="" screen-to-body="" ratio,="" up="" to="" 1100="" nits="" peak="" brightness,="" 100%="" DCI-P3="" color="" gamut,="" />TM True Black 1000 certification, 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time Color and material Antrim Gray

Aluminum Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics AMD RadeonTM Graphics NPU AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOP Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7

Bluetooth® 5.4 Camera AiSense IR camera w/ ACS I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

SD 4.0 card reader Touchpad Large touchpad (150.3 x with Smart Gesture support Audio 6 built-in speakers

Smart amplifier technology

2 built-in microphones

Dolby Atmos® certified Battery 83WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter 68W adapter Type-C

Adapter Output: 5V~20V, 68W

Adapter Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Dimensions 35.36 x 24.30 x 1.19 ~ 1.29 cm (13.92" x 9.57" x 0.47" ~ 0.51") Weight 1.50 kg (3.31 lbs) Ecolabels EPEAT Gold

Energy star 8.0

RoHS

REACH Availability ASUS Store

Pre-order January 22, 2026

Shipping February 3, 2026 MSRP (suggested) C$2,299



ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026) UM3406GA

Model Name UM3406GA-BS71-CB CPU AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 Display 14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Non-touch, ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display with 87% screen-to-body ratio, up to 600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDRTM True Black 600 certification, 60Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time Color and material Jade Black

Aluminum Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics AMD RadeonTM Graphics NPU AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS Main memory 16GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 6E

Bluetooth® 5.4 Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello

With privacy shutter I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (data speed up to 5Gbps)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Audio Smart Amp Technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Battery 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter 68W adapter Type-C

Adapter Output: 5V~20V, 68W

Adapter Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Dimensions 31.24 x 22.01 x 1.49 ~ 1.49 cm (12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59") Weight 1.20 kg (2.65 lbs) Ecolabels RoHS

REACH Availability ASUS Store

Pre-order January 22, 2026

Shipping February 3, 2026 MSRP (suggested) C$1,599



NOTES TO EDITORS

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

________________________________________

1 The peak brightness figures represent measurements of the panel itself. Actual brightness may vary due to factors, including but not limited to, glass or touch panel integration and color calibration.

2 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

3 Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN22012026004107003653ID1110636461

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.