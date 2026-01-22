ANAGO CLEANING SYSTEMS AMONG THE TOP 100 FRANCHISES OF 2026 IN ENTREPRENEUR's HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a leading commercial cleaning franchise brand, has once again been recognized in Entrepreneur Franchise 500, earning placement in the magazine's 47th Annual Franchise 500ranking for 2026. Notably, Anago has maintained a position within the Top 100 franchises for more than a decade, underscoring the strength, stability, and longevity of its business model.

Founded on a Master Franchise structure that emphasizes local ownership and community-based service delivery, Anago Cleaning Systems has earned respect across the commercial cleaning industry for its scalable approach, rigorous quality standards, and collaborative franchise support system. That reputation extends beyond customers to business peers, positioning Anago as a benchmark for franchise performance within the facilities services sector.

“Earning recognition in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 year after year and remaining in the Top 100 for more than a decade, speaks to the strength and discipline of Anago's business model,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems.“We've always believed that sustainable growth comes from doing the fundamentals well: supporting franchise owners, maintaining high standards, and delivering consistent value to the clients and communities we serve.”

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies at every opportunity.

“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our Master Franchisees, unit franchise owners, and corporate team, and it reinforces the credibility we've built with our peers across the franchise and facilities services industries. In an increasingly competitive franchise landscape, this continued acknowledgment affirms that Anago is built for long-term performance, not short-term wins,” added Povlitz.

Because of this strong business ethic, Anago is consistently recognized by Entrepreneur, earning top positions over the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest-Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

Now in its 47th year, the Franchise 500 remains the most widely referenced franchise ranking in existence and a highly sought-after honor among franchise organizations worldwide. Anago's continued inclusion reflects a proven business model that has adapted across market cycles while maintaining a strong foundation of trust and performance.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula also continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Widely regarded as the most comprehensive and respected franchise ranking in the industry, the Franchise 500 evaluates brands based on critical factors including unit growth, financial strength and stability, brand power, and franchisee support. With the 2026 ranking considered one of the most competitive in the program's history, Anago's continued presence reflects a sustained commitment to operational excellence and responsible growth.

To view Anago Cleaning Systems in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning and facilities services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.