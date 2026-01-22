Orion To Host Q3 Investor Call Thursday, Feb. 5Th At 10Am ET
|Webcast and Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Thursday, February 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET
|Live Call Registration:
|Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Anyone can re-register if they lose the dial-in or PIN #.
|Webcast & Replay:
About Orion Energy Systems (at )
Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.
Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at .
Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFO
Robert Ferri
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
Robert Ferri Partners
|...
|(415) 575-1589 ...
