Türkiye Extends Naval Forces Deployment in Gulf of Aden
(MENAFN) A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette has authorized the continued deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in the Gulf of Aden, off Somalia’s coast, the Arabian Sea and nearby waters for an additional year, starting Feb. 10, 2026.
The mandate is designed to safeguard Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-linked commercial vessels, bolster global efforts against piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism, facilitate humanitarian aid operations, and enhance Türkiye’s naval readiness and international cooperation.
Türkiye has been engaged in multinational anti-piracy campaigns since 2009, including NATO’s Operation Ocean Shield and the Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151). The country has taken command of CTF-151 seven times between 2009 and 2025.
The motion underscored that, despite Somalia’s appeal to the UN chief, the UN Security Council has not adopted any new resolution since 2022 to renew earlier mandates targeting piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism in Somali waters and adjacent regions.
It further noted that international missions continue outside Somali territorial waters under UN Security Council Resolution 1851, which was passed in 2008.
In this context, the decree highlighted that the EU’s Operation Atalanta was extended until Feb. 28, 2027, following a decision by the EU Council on Dec. 16, 2024.
Officials emphasized that the extension reflects Türkiye’s commitment to international and domestic responsibilities, reinforcing maritime security, freedom of navigation, and global stability in line with international law.
