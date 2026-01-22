Rashtriya Rangshala Camp: Tableaux & Cultural Acts Finalised Ahead Of 77Th R-Day Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence has finalised the lineup of 30 vibrant tableaux that will be showcased in the 77th Republic Day Parade in the national capital on Monday, Ministry officials said on Thursday.

This year's procession along the Kartavya Path will feature a blend of 17 states and Union Territories alongside 13 Union Ministries and Departments.

The Rashtriya Rangshala Camp is set up for the fabrication of Republic Day tableaux on Friday and on Monday (January 26) at the Kartavya Path.

As many as 30 tableaux will roll down and those tableaux are being fabricated here.

The Rashtriya Rangshala camp is set up with the Ministry of Defence to facilitate this process.

States are given facilities to set up their tableaux here and around 450 artists coming from different states stay in the camps located here.

All the states are provided with a tractor and other facilities.

At a time, 42 tableaux can be set up here, however, right now, 40 Tableaux are being displayed.

At present, there are 30 vibrant tableaux, with two broad themes "Swatantrata Ka Month" -- 'Vande Mataram' and "Samridhi Ka Month" -- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Participants of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, will join construction workers of Kartavya Bhawan, Lakhpati Didis and about 10,000 other special guests from different fields will witness the Republic Day Parade, an official said on Monday.

The Defence Ministry official said that the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26 has a special guest list including those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers and start-ups, self-help groups and best performers under key government initiatives.

European Council President Antonio Costa and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests at this year's Republic Day Parade, it added.

The 10,000 special invitees have been honoured with the objective of recognising their contributions to nation-building and increasing 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance, an official statement said.

The prominent invitees include winners of different international sports tournaments; Transgenders and beggars rehabilitated under PM SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme; Best performing Scientists/Technical persons involved in recent ISRO missions like Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan; Best performing Students trained in Atal Tinkering Laboratories under Atal Innovation Mission and Unorganised sector workers receiving pension under PM Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana.

Foreign delegates and accompanying Indian contingent of Youth Exchange Programme (YEP)-2026; International and Indian Monk delegations attending second Global Buddhist Summit 2026 and Medal winners of international Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, Junior (IOAA, Jr) 2025 will also participate.

These special guests will be prominently seated at the Kartavya Path.

In addition to the celebrations, arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi.

They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers, the statement added.

The Ministry has also invited representatives of Best performing MSMEs that received capital from Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund; farmers practicing natural farming; trained MAITRI (Multipurpose AI Technician in Rural India) individuals providing animal husbandry services to farmers and improving cattle breeding services, and Best performing shopkeepers/traders/MSMEs who have transferred GST 2.0 benefits to the customers.

The special 10,000 invites shall include Best performing Start-ups in the field of Innovation, Space, Medical; Winners of Veer Gatha project; Sarpanches of Panchayats which achieved saturation in Central government schemes and villagers who received pucca houses under PM Awaas Yojana Grameen Scheme; Best performing Women artisans trained under Mahila Coir Yojana.

This year's Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India's military might, including the BrahMos and Akash missiles, and rich cultural diversity through 30 vibrant tableaux, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The first Republic Day Parade to be held after Operation Sindoor last year promises a special display of military might through cutting-edge defence platforms and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

The Republic Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists, celebrating Vande Mataram and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence said.