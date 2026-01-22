Integer Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) announced today that it will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on Feb. 19 prior to the conference call.
Conference call details:
Date: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET Domestic dial-in number: (800) 715-9871 International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 3120125 Webcast Registration: ITGR Q4 2025 Earnings Call
An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and using Conference ID 3120125. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: integer.
About Integer ®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at .
| Investor Relations:
Kristen Stewart
...
551.337.3973
| Media Relations:
Misty Tippen
...
469.536.6702
