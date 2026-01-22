Integer Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

Conference call details:



Date: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 715-9871

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 3120125 Webcast Registration: ITGR Q4 2025 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and using Conference ID 3120125. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: integer.

From time to time, Integer posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit and subscribe to email alerts.

Learn more about Integer at .

About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at .