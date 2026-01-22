Discrete Compressor Market Size To Grow USD 27.57 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. discrete compressor market was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 5.07% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 6.19 billion. Growth is driven by strong manufacturing activity, increased energy and infrastructure investment, rising demand for energy-efficient compressors, HVAC expansion, and higher aftermarket and replacement demand across key end-use industries. Austin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discrete Compressor Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Discrete Compressor Market Size was valued at USD 16.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during 2026-2035.” Market Growth is Driven by the Technological Advancements and Expanding Manufacturing Infrastructure Growing industrialization and increased manufacturing output in both established and emerging nations are the main factors propelling the worldwide discrete compressor market. The market is expanding rapidly because to the growing need for dependable compressed air solutions in the oil and gas, power generation, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries. Another major factor is the replacement of outdated compressor systems with low-emission, energy-efficient alternatives, which are encouraged by stricter environmental laws and growing energy prices. Wider use is being encouraged by technological innovations including variable speed drives, oil-free compressors, digital monitoring, and predictive maintenance, which are increasing operational efficiency, decreasing downtime, and cutting total cost of ownership. Get a Sample Report of Discrete Compressor Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Limited

Kobelco Compressors Corporation

BOGE Compressors GmbH

FS-Elliott Co., LLC

Doosan Portable Power

Airman Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Bauer Compressors Inc.

MAT Industries LLC

Hertz Kompressoren GmbH

Sullair LLC

Quincy Compressor LLC Chicago Pneumatic Discrete Compressor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 16.39 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.38 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Compressor Type (Reciprocating Compressors, Rotary Screw Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Scroll Compressors, Others (e.g., Diaphragm, Twin-Screw))

. By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Power Generation, Manufacturing & Industrial, HVAC & Refrigeration, Mining & Construction, and Others (e.g., Automotive, Aerospace))

. By End-Use Industry (Energy & Utilities, Industrial Machinery, Transportation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Water & Wastewater Treatment)

. By Sales/Distribution Channel (Direct OEM Sales, Aftermarket & Spare Parts, Distributor/Dealer Channel, and Online/After-Sales Service Platforms)





Purchase Single User PDF of Discrete Compressor Market Report (20% Discount) @

Power Challenges Integration Complexity, Skilled Workforce Shortages, and Regulatory Barriers May Restrain Market Expansion Globally

The market for discrete compressors is constrained by issues with thermal control and high-power consumption, intricate chip design, and hardware integration. Rapid adoption is further hampered by a lack of qualified AI hardware engineers, a lack of uniformity among AI designs, and security issues with edge installations. Manufacturers also face operational hurdles related to intellectual property and regulatory compliance.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Compressor Type

Reciprocating Compressors dominated with 34.63% in 2025 due to their widespread use across industrial, manufacturing, and energy applications where durability and high-pressure performance are required. Rotary Screw Compressors is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.91% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient, low-maintenance, and continuous-duty compressed air solutions across modern industrial operations.

By Application

Manufacturing & Industrial dominated with 27.35% in 2025 and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.96% from 2026 to 2035 supported by extensive use of compressors in production lines, automation systems, material handling, and process industries.

By End-Use Industry

Industrial Machinery dominated with 26.94% in 2025, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.91% from 2026 to 2035. The segment's growth in the market is driven by extensive reliance on compressors for equipment operation, automation, and process efficiency across manufacturing facilities.

By Sales/Distribution Channel

Direct OEM Sales dominated with 39.85% in 2025 supported by strong demand for new compressor installations across industrial and infrastructure projects and long-term supply agreements with manufacturers. Aftermarket & Spare Parts is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.06% from 2026 to 2035 driven by an expanding installed base, maintenance needs, retrofitting, and increasing focus on lifecycle cost optimization.

Regional Insights:

Due to its robust industrial base, sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, and widespread adoption of energy-efficient technologies, North America held 30.26% of the worldwide discrete compressor market in 2025.

Asia Pacific dominated the global discrete compressor market in 2025 with a 32.56% share, driven by rapid industrialization, large-scale manufacturing expansion, and strong demand from energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Discrete Compressor Market? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent Developments:



In June 2025, Atlas Copco announced that Spanish reciprocating compressor maker ABC Compressors will become part of the Atlas Copco Group, expanding its gas and air compression technology portfolio. In November 2025, Ingersoll Rand launched its next‐generation R‐Series 90–160 kW rotary screw compressors with improved energy efficiency, reliability, and IoT‐enabled performance monitoring.

Exclusive Sections of the Discrete Compressor Market Report (The USPs):



PRODUCT & COMPRESSOR TYPE MIX ANALYSIS – helps you understand demand distribution across reciprocating, rotary screw, centrifugal, scroll, and specialty compressors, including oil-free versus oil-lubricated technology preferences.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE & CAPACITY BENCHMARKS – helps you compare pressure ranges, airflow capacity, and performance characteristics across compressor types and industrial operating conditions.

APPLICATION & INDUSTRY ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you identify high-demand sectors by analyzing usage across oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, manufacturing, hvac and refrigeration, and mining industries.

MARKET & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate revenue growth trends, market concentration levels, average selling prices, and competitive positioning of leading discrete compressor manufacturers.

END-USER DEMAND & DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL DYNAMICS – helps you assess sales patterns across end-user industries and channels, including direct oem sales, distributors, aftermarket services, and online platforms. AFTERMARKET REVENUE & LIFECYCLE VALUE ANALYSIS – helps you quantify revenue contribution from maintenance services, spare parts, and performance upgrades throughout the compressor lifecycle.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)