Plan International Canada Releases 2025“Future‐Ready” Annual Report: Girls Create Tomorrow Today
Against this backdrop, Plan International Canada – part of the global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls – has released its 2025 Annual Report: Future‐Ready, showcasing how Canadian support delivered record impact even as global instability reshaped the world.
“The world feels more unpredictable than ever,” said Lindsay Glassco, president and CEO of Plan International Canada.“Girls are growing up in a world where crisis and conflict are reshaping their lives faster than the systems meant to support them can respond. We can't promise them a better world, but we can help them be ready for whatever comes next. Hope isn't a plan. Readiness is.”
Global context: A world in crisis
- Conflicts have doubled compared to a decade ago.
- 91% of crises are now protracted, leaving children facing years of instability.
- Global aid budgets have been decimated, making it harder for communities to access the support they need.
- Girls face increased risks of early marriage, school dropout, and gender‐based violence.
Why it matters for Canadians: Instability anywhere has ripple effects here at home – influencing the global economy, public health, community safety, and migration pressures. When girls learn, lead, and thrive, Canada becomes safer, healthier, and more prosperous too.
