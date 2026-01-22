Plan International Canada Releases 2025“Future‐Ready” Annual Report: Girls Create Tomorrow Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 was one of the most turbulent years in recent history. Conflicts reached their highest levels in decades, crises stretched for years instead of months, and hard‐won gains in girls' rights were actively dismantled. Today, more than half of the world's extreme poor live in conflict‐affected countries, and girls in crisis settings are 2.5 times more likely to be out of school than boys.

Against this backdrop, Plan International Canada – part of the global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls – has released its 2025 Annual Report: Future‐Ready, showcasing how Canadian support delivered record impact even as global instability reshaped the world.

“The world feels more unpredictable than ever,” said Lindsay Glassco, president and CEO of Plan International Canada.“Girls are growing up in a world where crisis and conflict are reshaping their lives faster than the systems meant to support them can respond. We can't promise them a better world, but we can help them be ready for whatever comes next. Hope isn't a plan. Readiness is.”

Global context: A world in crisis

Conflicts have doubled compared to a decade ago.

91% of crises are now protracted, leaving children facing years of instability.

Global aid budgets have been decimated, making it harder for communities to access the support they need.

Girls face increased risks of early marriage, school dropout, and gender‐based violence.

Why it matters for Canadians: Instability anywhere has ripple effects here at home – influencing the global economy, public health, community safety, and migration pressures. When girls learn, lead, and thrive, Canada becomes safer, healthier, and more prosperous too.