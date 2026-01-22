(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 02/2026

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36

AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank



22 January 2026

Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would be unlawful

Early redemption of two Senior Non-Preferred bonds

AL Sydbank is exercising its contractual call option to redeem two issued bonds with Senior Non-Preferred status early:



ISIN DK0030522305 - SEK 800 million – issue date: 9 February 2023, first call date: 9 February 2026 ISIN DK0030522222 - SEK 250 million – issue date: 9 February 2023, first call date: 9 February 2026

The final maturity date of the two issues is 9 February 2027 but AL Sydbank has the right to redeem the bonds early from 9 February 2026 and every quarter thereafter.

The bonds will be redeemed on 9 February 2026 at a price of 100 of the aggregate nominal amount plus accrued interest. After redemption, the bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation by or on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S, or any other person, to subscribe for or purchase bonds. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all words and expressions defined in the final terms of the bonds shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S



Attachment

SM 02 UK